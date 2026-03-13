Lift + Glo in Brooklyn: CO2Lift® and Pilote Pilates Redefine Oxygen-Powered Wellness

Event Guests Putting Treatment at LIFT + GLO Event. Kamilla Rovshanbekova, celebrity HnM Artist Applying Carboxy Treatment while at Pilates Studio Group of event guests taking group photo

CO2Lift® and Pilote Pilates host LIFT + GLO in Brooklyn, blending oxygen-powered skincare, Pilates, and the HERgevity movement for women’s wellness.

True wellness happens when we support the body as a system. Oxygen fuels skin regeneration, and when paired with movement like Pilates, we unlock a powerful synergy for women’s health and longevity.” — Dr. Heather Brennan, President

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter in women’s wellness unfolded in Brooklyn as CO2Lift® partnered with Pilote Pilates in Brooklyn NY to host LIFT + GLO, an immersive event that explored the powerful intersection of oxygen-driven skincare and physical movement. Designed to challenge traditional ideas around beauty and wellness, the experience invited guests to understand that glowing skin and a strong body are not separate pursuits, but deeply connected investments in long-term health.Held inside the intimate and elevated space of Pilote Pilates’ Brooklyn studio, the event brought together wellness advocates and beauty insiders for a private Pilates session unlike any other. Before the workout began, attendees applied the CO2Lifttopical carboxy therapy treatment to their skin and wore the oxygen-infusing treatment throughout the entire session, guided by a private Pilates trainer. As participants moved through a full-body workout designed to activate circulation and core strength, the treatment simultaneously worked to stimulate oxygen delivery to the skin, demonstrating a powerful synergy between movement and skin regeneration.CO2Liftis known for its patented topical carboxy therapy, a science-backed treatment that stimulates oxygenation in the skin through the Bohr effect. By encouraging the body to deliver increased oxygen to treated areas, the technology supports improved hydration, elasticity, and overall skin vitality. The LIFT + GLO experience brought this science to life in a way that guests could physically feel, pairing the natural circulatory benefits of Pilates with the oxygen-activating properties of the treatment itself.“Oxygen is not optional,” said Lana Kerr , CEO of Lumisque and creator of CO2Lift. “Our skin relies on oxygen to regenerate and perform optimally. When you combine oxygen delivery with movement that enhances circulation, you’re not just supporting the skin - you’re supporting the entire body’s ability to repair and renew.”The evening also marked a meaningful activation for HERgevity, an emerging movement dedicated to advancing conversations around women’s health, longevity, and proactive care. While discussions surrounding women’s wellness often focus narrowly on reproductive or sexual health, HERgevity seeks to broaden that lens by addressing the full spectrum of female wellbeing - from skin health and hormones to longevity and preventative care. The movement advocates for a future where women are encouraged to invest in their health holistically and consistently, rather than treating wellness as a reactive measure.“At its core, HERgevity is about advocating for women to take ownership of their long-term health,” said Nina Lato, SVP of Marketing and Retail for CO2Lift. “Wellness isn’t one isolated treatment or one moment in time. It’s a continuous investment in the body. LIFT + GLO was designed to show how science, skincare, and movement can work together to support that journey.”Pilote Pilates provided the perfect backdrop for the experience. Known for its refined and personalized approach to Pilates training, the Brooklyn studio has become a destination for those seeking strength, balance, and intentional movement. The collaboration allowed the studio to expand its philosophy beyond traditional fitness by incorporating advanced skincare science into the wellness environment, reinforcing the idea that the body functions as an integrated system.Guests left the event not only with visibly refreshed skin, but with a deeper understanding of how oxygen, circulation, and movement influence overall vitality. The LIFT + GLO experience demonstrated that when the body is supported from multiple angles, through exercise, skincare innovation, and informed wellness practices, the results can be transformative.The Brooklyn event marks the beginning of a broader initiative that will continue to expand HERgevity experiences across the country, bringing together science, education, and immersive activations designed to empower women to prioritize their health. By bridging the worlds of skincare, movement, and longevity, CO2Liftand Pilote Pilates introduced a new model for wellness, one that recognizes that true glow begins from within, and that investing in the body is ultimately an investment in life itself.Key attendees included:Kamilla Rovshanbekova, celebrity HnM artistUmida Ubay, modelJuanita Pelaez, modelSamantha Abahaa, Content CreatorAnd many others….About CO2LiftCO2Liftis a patented topical carboxy therapy treatment developed by Lumisque Inc. Using advanced oxygen-delivery technology, the treatment helps improve skin hydration, elasticity, and overall vitality by stimulating oxygenation at the cellular level. CO2Liftis trusted by medical professionals, aestheticians, and skincare enthusiasts worldwide.About HERgevityHERgevity is a movement dedicated to advancing women’s longevity, wellness education, and proactive care. Through partnerships, events, and advocacy, HERgevity aims to elevate conversations around women’s health, empowering women to invest in their bodies and their future.About Pilote PilatesPilote Pilates is a Brooklyn-based Pilates studio focused on personalized training, strength, and body awareness. Known for its intimate and elevated approach to movement, the studio provides transformative fitness experiences designed to strengthen both body and mind.

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