Jagga Jhangiani Selected as Top Custom Jeweler of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Jagga Jhangiani at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jagga Jhangiani, Owner of DK Gems International, was recently selected as the Top Custom Jeweler of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades in the industry, Mr. Jhangiani has certainly proven himself in his industry. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Jhangiani owns a family jewelry store located in Philipsburg, St Maarten that exists since the beginning of 2000. They carry a beautiful selection of fine jewelry pieces in earrings, rings, bracelet, necklace, pendant, watches and diamonds.Another collection they also specialize in are their diamond rings, earrings, bracelet, pendants and all of their jewelry pieces are online. They also create custom pieces based off of the customers liking and also carry major US jewelry Brands such as Tacori, A. Jaffe and much more. Their team of Gemologists from the Gemology Institute of America (G.I.A.)Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to custom jewelry, business building, business strategy, and entrepreneurship.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Jhangiani has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for his selection of Top Custom Jeweler of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Jhangiani for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Jhangiani attributes his success to perseverance and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he looks forward to expanding his business.For more information please visit: www.dkgem.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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