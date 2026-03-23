Strive Marlton to Celebrate its Grand Opening with the Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey

Conference Room at Strive Marlton Private Exterior Office at Strive Marlton Strive Marlton Exterior

Strive Workspaces invites the community to an Open House at Strive Marlton, its newest coworking location in the heart of the South Jersey business community.

When people know their workday also helps support charitable initiatives and fund compassion in the world, it creates a deeper sense of alignment and purpose in everyday work.” — Ariel Nessel, Owner of Strive Marlton

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strive Workspaces is excited to welcome the local professional community to a celebratory Open House at Strive Marlton , its newest coworking location in the heart of the South Jersey business community.When: Friday, April 20th, from 9 am to 5 pm, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 10 amWhere: 1 Executive Dr, Suite 100, Marlton NJ 08053The event is open to the public as a come-and-go celebration for local professionals, entrepreneurs, small business owners, and community members. The highlight of the day will be a formal ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00 AM in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey. The ceremony will bring together local leaders and professionals to network, build new connections, and to celebrate collaboration in South Jersey.Guests are invited to explore the brand-new workspace, enjoy light bites, and connect with fellow professionals and chamber members. Strive Marlton takes pride in the well-being and community connection for it's members; whether its through hosting member events, providing members access to practical wellness resources, or contributing to local charity programs, Strive Malrton prioritizes community and connection across the board. "When people know their workday also helps support charitable initiatives and fund compassion in the world, it creates a deeper sense of alignment and purpose in everyday work." Say Ariel Nessel, owner of Strive Marlton.As a special thank-you to attendees, everyone who RSVPs will be entered into an exclusive giveaway. One lucky winner will receive a FREE 6-month Dedicated Desk Membership at Strive, and additional prizes from local businesses will also be awarded.Plus, any guests who sign up the same day for a private office on a 12-month term will receive their first TWO months absolutely free. RSVP today for your chance to win, or to discover a workspace designed to support your growth and connection to the local business community.Strive Workspaces is supported by Flex Workspace Solutions (FWS) , a full-service coworking advisory and management firm that partners with asset owners to activate vacant space and optimize flexible work environments through hands-on strategy, design, and operations.

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