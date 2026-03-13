Jazz Vocalist Eric Van Aro Announces New Eric Van Aro Quartet Album Recorded Live in Studio

The only thing being fooled on April 1 is the idea that music needs to be perfect” — Eric Van Aro

LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recorded live in a single room on vintage equipment, the project captures four musicians creating music in real time.The Eric Van Aro Quartet will release a new studio album on April 1, 2026, a project that strips modern recording back to its essentials and returns to the raw spirit of live performance.For vocalist and bandleader Eric Van Aro, the album represents a deliberate step away from the digital safety nets that dominate contemporary recording. Captured live in a single room on vintage equipment, the sessions feature no click tracks, no overdubs, and no post production corrections. What remains is the sound of four musicians performing together in real time.Van Aro grew up in an era when music was recorded to tape and the magic of a performance depended on the moment. Surrounded by the warm hiss of analog machines and the ritual of the live take, he developed a deep respect for the authenticity that comes from musicians responding to one another in the same room. That philosophy drives the new album.“This isn’t just an album,” Van Aro said in a preview statement released with the first video teaser. “It’s the sound of four musicians chasing the feeling that started it all. The safety nets are off. The tape is rolling. The music is laid bare.”The album arrives with a preview performance released on YouTube that showcases a relaxed vocal jazz piece centered around piano. The recording hints at the project’s sonic direction: an elegant blend of vocal jazz, swing, and contemporary influences, guided by Van Aro’s signature cool vocal style.Known for moving freely between musical worlds, Van Aro’s career has explored jazz, rock, Latin rhythms, and electronic music. Yet jazz has remained a central thread. In the quartet format, his voice sits at the heart of arrangements that draw from classic swing, touches of Bossa Nova and blues, and echoes of the American Songbook tradition.The new recording highlights that vocal focus. Van Aro’s expressive range moves effortlessly from smooth and intimate phrasing to moments of soulful texture, supported by musicians who respond dynamically in the moment rather than following a rigid studio grid.The result is a recording that prioritizes feel over perfection. Each take captures the tension and spontaneity that comes when musicians commit fully to a live performance.Van Aro acknowledges the symbolism of the April 1 release date with a touch of humor.“The only thing being fooled on April 1,” he said, “is the idea that music needs to be perfect.”Eric also explained in a recent video how it is significant:"April 1 is a very important date for me. In fact, in 1977, on April 1, two monumental things happened. I got my high school diploma, which was a miracle in itself since I was a lazy bum. And most importantly, my mom told me for the very first time that I actually had some talent."With this album, the Eric Van Aro Quartet offers listeners something increasingly rare in modern production: music that breathes, reacts, and unfolds exactly as it happened.Release Date: April 1, 2026Artist: Eric Van Aro QuartetFormat: Live studio recordingVinyl-Only Release. Limited Edition of 100 Numbered Copies.About Eric Van AroEric Van Aro is a vocalist, songwriter, and performer known for his genre spanning approach to music. While rooted in jazz, his work often incorporates elements of rock, Latin rhythms, electronic music, and classic vocal traditions. As a bandleader, he is recognized for vocal centric arrangements that highlight both technical control and emotional expression, allowing his performances to move between smooth intimacy and raw, soulful intensity.Website https://vanaro.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericvanaro/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1bhNtnE7bnEp7d6wfJBWcw

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