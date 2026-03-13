Inside Heather Marianna’s 'Toast to Hollywood' Luxury Gifting Suite: Ageless Living LA’s Favorite Finds

Ageless Living LA Magazine covers A Toast To Hollywood Luxury Gifting Suite 2026 BEAUT. luxury gifting bags at Heather Marianna’s Toast to Hollywood suite. Griz Fit Team at Heather Marianna’s Toast to Hollywood Luxury Gifting Suite Actor Gilles Marini appears on the cover of Ageless Living LA Magazine, photographed with a rescue dog to highlight the issue’s themes of love, family, wellness, and living vibrantly in Los Angeles. Ageless Living LA Magazine Winter 2026 Logo

An exclusive Hollywood gifting suite hosted by Heather Marianna introduced luxury wellness and beauty discoveries now named Ageless Living LA favorites.

Heather Marianna’s gifting suite is a wonderful space to discover standout brands shaping the future of luxury wellness.” — Jana Short, Editor-in-Chief of Ageless Living Magazine.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the heart of Hollywood, the worlds of entertainment, luxury lifestyle, and wellness came together for an elegant afternoon as entrepreneur and media personality Heather Marianna hosted her celebrated Toast to Hollywood Luxury Gifting Suite. Known for creating experiential events that spotlight emerging and beloved brands, Marianna’s suite welcomed celebrities, industry insiders, and media for an exclusive preview of standout products shaping the modern luxury wellness landscape.The event served as a refined showcase of innovation and elevated self-care, with carefully curated brands offering guests a first-hand look at products designed to enhance beauty, vitality, and lifestyle. From skincare and clean beauty to wellness essentials and premium spirits, each brand reflected a growing cultural shift toward intentional living and thoughtful luxury.As part of the event’s curated experience, several standout companies also caught the attention of the editorial team at Ageless Living LA Magazine , which recognizes exceptional products through its ongoing coverage of luxury longevity, wellness, and lifestyle innovation.A Signature Hollywood Gifting ExperienceHeather Marianna has become known in entertainment circles for producing luxury gifting suites that bring together emerging brands and influential tastemakers in an intimate, experiential setting. Her events blend Hollywood glamour with thoughtful brand storytelling, allowing companies to connect directly with celebrities, media outlets, and decision-makers who shape cultural trends.The Toast to Hollywood Luxury Gifting Suite continued that tradition by presenting a carefully selected collection of brands aligned with modern luxury consumers. Attendees were invited to explore product demonstrations, meet founders, and experience firsthand the craftsmanship and philosophy behind each offering.For many guests, the suite offered more than a typical gifting experience. It became an opportunity to discover new favorites—products that balance elegance, performance, and wellness in ways that resonate with today’s discerning audience.Ageless Living LA Magazine Highlights Favorite FindsEditor-in-Chief Jana Short of Ageless Living LA Magazine visited the suite and identified several brands that stood out for their innovation, quality, and alignment with the magazine’s philosophy of luxury longevity and holistic living.Among the brands drawing notable attention were Aegis, True Energy Skincare, N8iV Beauty, Gold Naturals, Beaut., Above Board Coffee Liqueur, Griz Fit, Limitless Living, and Hydrate Complete.These companies represent a range of categories—from advanced skincare formulations and clean beauty solutions to lifestyle wellness products and premium spirits—demonstrating the diversity of innovation happening across the luxury wellness space.Aegis: Protection Meets PerformanceAegis captured interest for its focus on protecting and strengthening the body through thoughtful product design and modern wellness principles. Built around the concept of resilience and everyday vitality, the brand offers products designed to support individuals who prioritize performance and longevity.Guests at the suite were introduced to Aegis’s approach to functional wellness, which combines quality ingredients with a streamlined philosophy focused on prevention and long-term health. https://aegisformulas.com/ True Energy Skincare: Luxury Meets ScienceAmong the most talked-about skincare brands featured was True Energy Skincare, recognized for its commitment to combining clean formulations with results-driven ingredients. The brand focuses on skin vitality through advanced formulations designed to nourish, restore, and illuminate.Our Editor-in-Chief from Ageless Living LA noted the brand’s ability to merge luxury skincare aesthetics with a wellness-first philosophy, making it a natural fit for audiences seeking beauty solutions that align with longevity and holistic care. https://truenergyskincare.com/ N8iV Beauty: Clean Beauty with Cultural RootsN8iV Beauty stood out for its mission-driven approach to skincare. The brand draws inspiration from Indigenous traditions and botanical ingredients, blending heritage wisdom with modern formulation techniques.Guests were particularly drawn to the brand’s thoughtful ingredient sourcing and the founder’s commitment to honoring cultural roots while delivering high-performance beauty products. https://n8ivbeauty.com/ Gold Naturals: Wellness Rooted in NatureGold Naturals impressed attendees with its dedication to natural ingredients and holistic health principles. Designed for consumers seeking gentle yet effective wellness products, the brand emphasizes purity, transparency, and balance.Its offerings reflect a growing demand for wellness products that connect personal care with broader lifestyle values. https://goldnaturalshemp.com/ Beaut.: Minimalism in Modern BeautyClean design and modern aesthetics defined the presentation from Beaut., a brand known for its minimalist approach to beauty essentials. By focusing on high-quality ingredients and refined product development, Beaut. delivers solutions that align with the contemporary luxury consumer’s desire for simplicity and sophistication.The brand’s understated elegance resonated with attendees who value products that combine style with substance. https://beautbeautyco.com/ Above Board Coffee Liqueur: A Refined SpiritLuxury gifting suites often include standout beverage experiences, and Above Board Coffee Liqueur provided exactly that. The premium spirit offers a rich and balanced flavor profile designed to elevate classic cocktails while standing strong on its own.Crafted with attention to detail and refined taste, Above Board reflects a growing trend of artisanal spirits that appeal to modern consumers seeking authenticity and craftsmanship. https://drinkaboveboard.com/ Griz Fit: Wellness Through MovementFitness and lifestyle brand Griz Fit brought a dynamic energy to the suite with its focus on strength, resilience, and physical vitality. The brand’s mission centers on empowering individuals to build healthier lifestyles through movement, discipline, and community.For attendees, Griz Fit represented the performance side of wellness—a reminder that luxury longevity includes both internal health and physical strength. https://grizfit.com/ Limitless Living: Expanding the Wellness ConversationLimitless Living introduced guests to a philosophy centered on personal growth, mindset, and expanded potential. The brand’s approach blends lifestyle education with wellness practices designed to support individuals seeking meaningful transformation.Its presence at the gifting suite reflected a growing conversation around holistic wellness—one that extends beyond products into mindset and lifestyle evolution. https://www.limitlesslivingfengshui.com/ Hydrate Complete: Essential Wellness SupportHydration remains one of the foundational pillars of wellness, and Hydrate Complete offered an elevated solution designed to support energy, recovery, and everyday vitality.The brand's emphasis on high-quality ingredients and its role in supporting modern lifestyles that demand both performance and balance drew guests in. https://thedrardisshow.com/hydration/ A Growing Culture of Luxury WellnessEvents like Heather Marianna’s gifting suite reflect a broader shift happening within the luxury market. Consumers today are increasingly drawn to brands that offer not only beauty and indulgence but also wellness, transparency, and purpose.For Ageless Living LA Magazine, this intersection of luxury and longevity is central to the publication’s mission. By highlighting brands that embody these values, the magazine continues to spotlight products and innovators shaping the future of modern living.The brands featured at the Toast to Hollywood Luxury Gifting Suite represent a snapshot of that evolving landscape—where elegance meets intention and where wellness is considered an essential part of the luxury lifestyle.About Heather MariannaHeather Marianna is an entrepreneur, media personality, and founder of Beauty Kitchen, known for producing influential Hollywood gifting suites and experiential brand showcases. Her events provide a platform for emerging and established brands to connect with celebrities, media professionals, and industry tastemakers.Through curated experiences that combine glamour, wellness, and innovation, Marianna continues to create opportunities for brands to gain visibility within the entertainment and lifestyle industries. https://heathermarianna.tv/ About Ageless Living LA MagazineAgeless Living LA Magazine is a luxury lifestyle publication dedicated to the intersection of longevity, wellness, beauty, and sophisticated living. The magazine highlights leaders, innovators, and products shaping the future of ageless lifestyles, with coverage spanning celebrity interviews, wellness discoveries, travel, fashion, and luxury brand features.With a focus on intentional living and elevated experiences, Ageless Living LA celebrates individuals and companies redefining what it means to live vibrantly at every stage of life.Media Contact:Jana ShortEditor-in-Chief, Ageless Living LA MagazineBest Holistic Life LLCPhone: (818) 561-0170Email: info@agelesslivingmagazines.comWebsite: www.agelesslivingmagazines.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.