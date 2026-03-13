Corsair and the Sky Pirates Launches a Thrilling Steampunk Adventure of Innovation, Rebellion, and Airship Legends

Corsair and the Sky Pirates by Mark Piggott

Author Mark Piggott blends historical imagination and steampunk action in a story where invention, power, and daring sky pirates reshape the future.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Mark Piggott invites readers into a dynamic steampunk world in

Corsair and the Sky Pirates, a thrilling adventure inspired by legendary inventors and a reimagined industrial

revolution. Combining historical figures, imaginative technology, and daring airship escapades, the novel

explores a world where innovation changes the course of history.

The story begins with a remarkable encounter between two brilliant minds: inventor Nikola Tesla and visionary

writer Jules Verne. Their collaboration sparks a technological breakthrough that alters the world’s future. By

harnessing fragments from a mysterious comet known as Uriel, the pair unlock a revolutionary power source

that fuels a new era driven not by combustion, but by advanced steam-powered technology.

The resulting inventions ignite a steampunk revolution that pushes humanity forward at an astonishing pace.

Cities transform, industries evolve, and new technologies reshape everyday life. Tesla’s vision was always to

create inventions that would improve people’s lives and make progress accessible to all.

However, the rapid growth of this new technology attracts powerful interests determined to control it. Thomas

Edison’s powerful ERP Corporation rises to dominate the industrial landscape, ensuring that access to these

technological miracles comes at a cost. Through influence, control, and corporate power, the company works

to maintain its hold over the rapidly changing world.

Amid this conflict, one man emerges as a symbol of hope for ordinary people. Known simply as Corsair, he

carries forward Tesla’s dream of innovation for the benefit of everyone. With his legendary airship and a crew

as bold as they are infamous, Corsair becomes a daring figure in the skies.

Together, Corsair and his crew challenge powerful forces while pursuing adventure across a rapidly evolving

world. Their daring missions, inventive spirit, and rebellious courage turn them into legends among those who

believe technology should belong to the people.

Corsair and the Sky Pirates combines historical imagination, inventive technology, and action-packed

storytelling to create an exciting steampunk adventure. Readers who enjoy alternate history, daring heroes,

and imaginative worlds filled with airships and innovation will find the novel an engaging and thrilling

experience.

The book is published by Curious Corvid Publishing of Geneva, Ohio, and is now available. Readers can learn

more about the author and explore additional information at:

https://authormarkpiggott.com

Mark Piggott

You can secure a copy of the book here:

https://a.co/d/0bJGEZVu

The official book cover will also accompany the release to provide a strong visual alongside the story

announcement.

About the Author

Mark Piggott is a retired 23-year U.S. Navy veteran and author who brings a unique perspective to his

storytelling. Drawing on a lifelong interest in history, innovation, and speculative fiction, he creates imaginative

worlds that blend real historical figures with adventurous alternate histories. His writing explores how invention,

courage, and the human spirit can reshape the future.

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.