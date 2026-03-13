Corsair and the Sky Pirates Launches a Thrilling Steampunk Adventure of Innovation, Rebellion, and Airship Legends
Author Mark Piggott blends historical imagination and steampunk action in a story where invention, power, and daring sky pirates reshape the future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Mark Piggott invites readers into a dynamic steampunk world in
Corsair and the Sky Pirates, a thrilling adventure inspired by legendary inventors and a reimagined industrial
revolution. Combining historical figures, imaginative technology, and daring airship escapades, the novel
explores a world where innovation changes the course of history.
The story begins with a remarkable encounter between two brilliant minds: inventor Nikola Tesla and visionary
writer Jules Verne. Their collaboration sparks a technological breakthrough that alters the world’s future. By
harnessing fragments from a mysterious comet known as Uriel, the pair unlock a revolutionary power source
that fuels a new era driven not by combustion, but by advanced steam-powered technology.
The resulting inventions ignite a steampunk revolution that pushes humanity forward at an astonishing pace.
Cities transform, industries evolve, and new technologies reshape everyday life. Tesla’s vision was always to
create inventions that would improve people’s lives and make progress accessible to all.
However, the rapid growth of this new technology attracts powerful interests determined to control it. Thomas
Edison’s powerful ERP Corporation rises to dominate the industrial landscape, ensuring that access to these
technological miracles comes at a cost. Through influence, control, and corporate power, the company works
to maintain its hold over the rapidly changing world.
Amid this conflict, one man emerges as a symbol of hope for ordinary people. Known simply as Corsair, he
carries forward Tesla’s dream of innovation for the benefit of everyone. With his legendary airship and a crew
as bold as they are infamous, Corsair becomes a daring figure in the skies.
Together, Corsair and his crew challenge powerful forces while pursuing adventure across a rapidly evolving
world. Their daring missions, inventive spirit, and rebellious courage turn them into legends among those who
believe technology should belong to the people.
Corsair and the Sky Pirates combines historical imagination, inventive technology, and action-packed
storytelling to create an exciting steampunk adventure. Readers who enjoy alternate history, daring heroes,
and imaginative worlds filled with airships and innovation will find the novel an engaging and thrilling
experience.
The book is published by Curious Corvid Publishing of Geneva, Ohio, and is now available. Readers can learn
more about the author and explore additional information at:
https://authormarkpiggott.com
Mark Piggott
You can secure a copy of the book here:
https://a.co/d/0bJGEZVu
The official book cover will also accompany the release to provide a strong visual alongside the story
announcement.
About the Author
Mark Piggott is a retired 23-year U.S. Navy veteran and author who brings a unique perspective to his
storytelling. Drawing on a lifelong interest in history, innovation, and speculative fiction, he creates imaginative
worlds that blend real historical figures with adventurous alternate histories. His writing explores how invention,
courage, and the human spirit can reshape the future.
For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:
Mark Piggott
BrightKey PR
authormpiggott@yahoo.com
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