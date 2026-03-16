Renewal Springs Detox Officially Opens in Oklahoma City, Expanding Medical Detox Services Across the Mid-West

Renewal Springs Detox is a medically supervised detox program located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The center provides 24-hour clinical monitoring and individualized withdrawal management for adults struggling with substance use disorders. As part of the P Renewal Springs Detox, Oklahoma City’s newest medical detox center, has officially opened its doors, marking a significant step forward in expanding access to ethical, medically supervised detox services in Oklahoma City and across the Mid-West. Renewal Springs was designed to serve as a safe and stabilizing first step in the recovery process. The program provides 24/7 medically supervised detox, individualized withdrawal management, and comprehensive clinical oversight to help individuals safely

New detox center strengthens access to safe, medically supervised addiction treatment in Oklahoma and surrounding regions.

Our goal is to serve the community by making safe, medically supervised detox accessible. Creating a place where people can stabilize, feel supported, and take the first step toward lasting recovery.” — Tara McDonald

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renewal Springs Detox, Oklahoma City’s newest medical detox center , has officially opened its doors, marking a significant step forward in expanding access to ethical, medically supervised detox services in Oklahoma City and across the Mid-West.The launch of Renewal Springs Detox reflects a growing need for accessible, clinically sound withdrawal management services as communities across Oklahoma continue to face rising rates of substance use involving alcohol, opioids, benzodiazepines, stimulants, kratom, and polysubstance combinations.Renewal Springs was designed to serve as a safe and stabilizing first step in the recovery process. The program provides 24/7 medically supervised detox , individualized withdrawal management, and comprehensive clinical oversight to help individuals safely navigate the earliest and often most physically demanding stage of recovery.“This facility was created to meet a real and growing need in our community,” said COO Drew LaBoon. “Access to safe detox in Oklahoma is critical. We are proud to open our doors and expand addiction treatment services in Oklahoma City and across the Mid-West.”Executive Director Tara McDonald said, “Our mission is to serve the community by making safe, medically supervised detox accessible to people who need it. We combine strong clinical oversight with the compassion that comes from lived experience, creating a place where individuals can stabilize, feel supported, and take the first step toward lasting recovery.”Renewal Springs is part of the Pathways Recovery Centers network and is a sister program to Country Road Recovery Center, which has provided high quality addiction treatment services in Oklahoma for the past five years. Together, the programs strengthen the regional continuum of care by offering a seamless pathway from medical detox in Oklahoma City to residential treatment, mental health services, and long term recovery support.By expanding drug and alcohol detox services in OKC, Renewal Springs aims to reduce treatment gaps that often delay care and increase risk. Individuals entering detox will have access to structured medical oversight, compassionate clinical support, and coordinated discharge planning to ensure continuity into the next appropriate level of care.The opening of Renewal Springs signals a broader commitment to raising the standard for addiction treatment in Oklahoma, improving clinical access, and serving individuals and families throughout the Mid-West who are seeking a safe place to begin recovery.To learn more about detox services in Oklahoma City at Renewal Springs or to inquire about admission, visit

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