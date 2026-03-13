Reuben Raucher & Blum’s Stephanie Blum Named a 2026 Top Family Lawyer by the Daily Journal

Recognition highlights Blum’s work handling complex custody disputes, domestic violence matters, and high stakes divorce cases

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that the Daily Journal has recognized Stephanie Blum as one of California’s Top Family Lawyers for 2026, an annual feature highlighting leading attorneys handling high stakes divorce , custody, and family law matters across the state.“We are proud to see Stephanie recognized once again by the Daily Journal,” said Tim Reuben, President of Reuben Raucher & Blum. “Her ability to manage complex, high conflict matters while maintaining focus on the long term interests of families and children sets her apart in the field.”Blum, a Certified Family Law Specialist, has practiced family law for more than 25 years. Her work spans the full spectrum of family law matters, including high conflict custody litigation, domestic violence restraining order proceedings, and disputes involving relocation, support, and the division of significant assets.The publication highlighted Blum’s work in a recent matter involving domestic violence allegations and a custody dispute involving three children. Following an 18 day DVRO trial, the court adopted Blum’s argument that the best interests of the children required a departure from the typical outcome in such cases. The court awarded sole legal and physical custody of two of the children to Blum’s client and issued a no visitation order for the other spouse pending further proceedings.In another matter, Blum was brought in after prior counsel had been unable to move a divorce case forward involving relocation issues, allegations of substance abuse, and financial disputes. Rather than prolong litigation, Blum structured a mediation process designed to anticipate future areas of conflict and address parenting, travel, and decision making issues in detail. The approach resulted in a durable settlement that avoided years of additional litigation and substantial expense.Blum noted that early strategy shapes outcomes in family law matters. “Early filings increasingly influence parenting rights, financial outcomes and leverage between the parties,” she said. “That dynamic places a premium on preparation, judgment and experience from the very beginning.”Blum earned her J.D. from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law and her Bachelor of Science from Cornell University. She’s been named a “Top Family Law Attorney” by the Daily Journal in multiple years, selected as one of Lawdragon’s 500 Leading Family Lawyers, and honored as a Legal Visionary by the Los Angeles Times. She has been a trusted media source on family law issues, featured by People, Variety, Entertainment Tonight, and Page Six.__REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney’s fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/

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