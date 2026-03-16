Microtec Expands Global Footprint with Entry into the United States Market

Microtec USA

Microtec is accelerating its global expansion with the launch of Microtec USA, establishing a dedicated presence in the United States and across the Americas.

Microtec USA will focus on developing distribution partnerships, supporting customers, and expanding access to the company’s heat press technologies in the Americas.” — David Chao, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microtec , a global manufacturer of advanced heat transfer and finishing equipment for the garment decoration industry, has announced its official entry into the United States with the formation of Microtec USA , a new entity established to support the company’s expanding presence across the Americas.Headquartered in Orange, California, Microtec USA will serve as the company’s primary base of operations for sales, distribution, and customer support throughout North America, Central America, and South America, with additional offices in the United States planned as the company continues to expand its regional footprint.The launch of Microtec USA represents a significant milestone in Microtec’s international growth strategy. With an established reputation across Europe and Asia, the company is now bringing its precision-engineered heat press and finishing technologies directly to garment decorators, digital print providers, and production facilities throughout the Americas.According to David Chao, CEO of Microtec USA, “Microtec USA will focus on developing distribution partnerships, supporting customers, and expanding access to the company’s automated heat press technologies designed to improve efficiency, consistency, and production throughput in modern garment decoration environments.”Advanced Heat Press Technology for Modern ProductionMicrotec’s equipment portfolio supports a wide range of decoration technologies, including DTF, DTG, sublimation, and traditional heat transfer workflows.These systems are designed to help garment decorators reduce operator fatigue, maintain production consistency, and scale output while maintaining reliable transfer quality.Expanding the Global Garment Decoration EcosystemThe creation of Microtec USA reflects the rapid growth of the apparel decoration and DTF printing markets throughout the Americas. By establishing a dedicated regional presence, Microtec aims to strengthen its support infrastructure while building closer relationships with distributors, equipment suppliers, and production professionals across the industry.About MicrotecMicrotec is a global manufacturer of professional heat press and finishing equipment designed for the garment decoration and textile printing industries. As one of the world's largest producers of heat transfer products, the company’s portfolio includes automated carousel heat presses, specialty transfer presses, and finishing systems engineered to deliver consistent results, improved production efficiency, and long-term reliability for production environments worldwide.

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