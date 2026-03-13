Registration Open for Maine Association for Pupil Transportation Regional Conferences

The Maine Association for Pupil Transportation (MAPT), a statewide professional organization dedicated to supporting student transportation across Maine, is hosting its 2026 regional conferences in April and June.

These events provide high-quality professional development, hands-on training, networking opportunities, and skills competitions for transportation professionals from across Maine. Each MAPT regional conference features a full day of targeted training sessions and skills events, designed to promote safety, leadership, and operational excellence in student transportation. These events bring together transportation staff from various school administrative units (SAUs) statewide to strengthen best practices, enhance collaboration, and recognize professional achievement.

Event Dates/Regions:

April 21, 2026 – RSU 57 (Massabesic High School, 88 West Road, Waterboro, ME 04087)

April 22, 2026 – RSU 3 (Mount View Middle and High School, 577 Mount View Road, Thorndike, ME 04986)

April 23, 2026 – Mt. Blue Regional School District (Mt. Blue High School, 129 Seamon Road, Farmington, ME 04938)

June 23, 2026 – MSAD 27 (Fort Kent Community High School, 84 Pleasant Street, Fort Kent, ME 04743)

June 25, 2026 – AOS 96 (Machias Memorial High School, 1 Bulldog Lane, Machias, ME 04654)

For each MAPT regional conference, the agenda will include a 7:30-8 a.m. check-in, with coffee, breakfast, and lunch provided throughout the day. Each conference will end with an awards ceremony at 2 p.m.

The following sessions will be available for participants at each conference:

Drivers’ Skills Competition : This is a high-energy, hands-on competition where drivers demonstrate precision, safety, and professionalism behind the wheel. Participants navigate real-world scenarios that sharpen skills, build confidence, and celebrate excellence in student transportation.



: This is a high-energy, hands-on competition where drivers demonstrate precision, safety, and professionalism behind the wheel. Participants navigate real-world scenarios that sharpen skills, build confidence, and celebrate excellence in student transportation. Secure It All – Hands-On Securement Training: This interactive training is focused on proper use and installation of school bus securement systems. Participants will practice correct techniques to ensure students and equipment are safely secured every time—because details matter.



This interactive training is focused on proper use and installation of school bus securement systems. Participants will practice correct techniques to ensure students and equipment are safely secured every time—because details matter. From Mirrors to Mindset : Safety starts with awareness. This session goes beyond mirror adjustment to focus on defensive driving, situational awareness, and the professional mindset required to transport students safely and confidently each day.

: Safety starts with awareness. This session goes beyond mirror adjustment to focus on defensive driving, situational awareness, and the professional mindset required to transport students safely and confidently each day. Operational Readiness and School Bus Egress (Simulated Smoke): This powerful, real-world simulation prepares transportation professionals for emergency situations. Participants will experience bus evacuation procedures under simulated smoke conditions to strengthen response time, teamwork, and crisis readiness.

This powerful, real-world simulation prepares transportation professionals for emergency situations. Participants will experience bus evacuation procedures under simulated smoke conditions to strengthen response time, teamwork, and crisis readiness. Round Table for Directors: This collaborative leadership session is designed specifically for transportation directors. Engage in strategic discussion, share challenges and solutions, and explore innovative practices shaping the future of school transportation.



This collaborative leadership session is designed specifically for transportation directors. Engage in strategic discussion, share challenges and solutions, and explore innovative practices shaping the future of school transportation. Open Forum – Moderated Discussion for Drivers, Bus Monitors, and Mechanics: A guided conversation provides frontline professionals the opportunity to share concerns, challenges, and ideas. This open dialogue encourages problem-solving, strengthens communication, and ensures every voice in transportation is heard.

MAPT remains committed to partnering with the Maine Department of Education (DOE), SAUs, and school leaders to ensure Maine’s student transportation teams are always driven by safety. These regional conferences are free to all Maine school bus drivers and transportation directors, reinforcing MAPT’s mission to make professional growth accessible statewide.

To register to attend any of the MAPT regional conferences, please visit MAPT | Conferences. Those with questions may contact Mitzii Smith at 207-222-4927.