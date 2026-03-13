Michigan Tech Alumnus Dr. Eugene Manley, Jr. Returns to Discuss Entrepreneurship

Mechanical engineering alumnus shares his journey from engineer to scientist, nonprofit founder, and entrepreneur

Starting in one area can give you a foundation to expand from, and students should not be afraid to explore their options and embrace change.” — Dr. Eugene Manley, Jr.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Eugene Manley, Jr., PhD, founder of the SCHEQ (STEMM & Cancer Health Equity) Foundation and Innovation for Impact Consulting, will return to Michigan Technological University on March 17, 2026, to deliver a presentation and seminar on his journey from engineer to scientist to nonprofit founder and entrepreneur.

A 1999 graduate of Michigan Tech, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Manley will share how his career evolved across engineering, biomedical research, nonprofit leadership, and entrepreneurship. His presentation will focus on the importance of understanding one’s career options, remaining open to change, and recognizing that a strong start in one field can become the foundation for growth across many others.

“I am excited to return to Michigan Tech to give back to the new students coming along and teach them how starting in one area can give you a foundation to expand from,” said Dr. Eugene Manley, Jr.

Dr. Manley has not been back on campus since 2002 and looks forward to seeing Michigan Tech’s growth and meeting with students and faculty. His seminar will encourage students and emerging professionals to think beyond narrow career definitions and instead view their education as a platform for long-term reinvention, impact, and leadership.

“Knowing your options can change how you see your future. When students understand that their skills can evolve across fields, they are better prepared to lead, adapt, and make an impact,” said Dr. Eugene Manley Jr.

Drawing from his own multidisciplinary path, he will discuss how engineering skills, scientific training, and lived experience can all contribute to building meaningful work across sectors.

Over more than two decades, Dr. Manley has built a professional journey that spans academia, science, mentorship, health equity, workforce development, nonprofit leadership, public speaking, and business strategy. His work centers on helping individuals and organizations navigate complexity, expand opportunity, and develop practical pathways to impact.

Dr. Manley is the Founder and CEO of the SCHEQ Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on increasing diversity in STEMM pathways and improving cancer care outcomes for underserved communities. Through educational programming, workforce development initiatives, health equity advocacy, and community-centered resources, SCHEQ works to expand opportunity, improve health literacy, and help address disparities across the cancer care continuum.

He is also the founder of Innovation for Impact Consulting, a strategy and advisory firm focused on career navigation, leadership, and helping organizations develop fundable and scalable programs. The firm also provides speaking and advisory services on STEM careers, strategy, health equity, patient advocacy, leadership, and neurodivergence.

Through both SCHEQ and Innovation for Impact Consulting, Dr. Manley continues to bridge science, leadership, equity, and innovation to help students, professionals, and organizations navigate change and expand what is possible.

About Dr. Eugene Manley, Jr.

Dr. Eugene Manley Jr., PhD, is a scientist, speaker, nonprofit founder, strategist, and entrepreneur whose work sits at the intersection of STEMM workforce development, cancer health equity, leadership, and innovation. He is the Founder and CEO of the SCHEQ Foundation and the founder of Innovation for Impact Consulting. His work focuses on helping individuals and organizations navigate change, build effective programs, and expand pathways to opportunity and impact.

About SCHEQ Foundation

The SCHEQ (STEMM & Cancer Health Equity) Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on increasing diversity in STEMM education and careers while improving cancer care outcomes for underserved communities. SCHEQ develops educational resources, convenes conversations, and creates programs that advance health equity, workforce development, and community engagement.

About Innovation for Impact Consulting

Innovation for Impact Consulting is a strategic advisory and speaking practice focused on career navigation, leadership, and helping organizations develop fundable and scalable programs. The firm supports nonprofits, academic institutions, healthcare organizations, and mission-driven leaders through strategy, program development, communications, and speaking engagements on STEM careers, health equity, patient advocacy, neurodivergence, and innovation.

Media Contact:

Dr. Eugene Manley, Jr.

Founder, SCHEQ Foundation

Founder, Innovation for Impact Consulting

info@scheq.org

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