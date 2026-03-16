Sensedia Launches the First Vendor-Agnostic Multi-Cloud AI Gateway Built for Enterprise-Scale Agent Governance

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The stand-alone AI Gateway combines technology and expert services across multiple clouds and gateways

The goal isn't just to 'do AI'—it’s to scale it without surprise costs or compromises on security, across any cloud and any API management platform with a vendor agnostic gateway.” — Lisa Arthur, USA and APAC SVP at Sensedia

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The stand-alone AI Gateway combines technology and expert services across multiple clouds and gateways to prepare corporate architectures, ensure security, and control costs in scaling AI adoptionSensedia, specialists in APIs, integrations, and Agents, announced the launch of the Sensedia AI Gateway, a product focused on the control, security, and management of Artificial Intelligence agents across multiple clouds and multi-gateway within corporate environments. The Sensedia AI Gateway bridges the gap between AI experimentation and enterprise-scale operations, neutralizing the operational, regulatory, and financial risks that often stall global AI deployments.Gartner projections indicate that 70% of engineering teams will use AI Gateways by 2028 to increase reliability and optimize costs. Currently, 34% of high-performance organizations already use these tools, compared to only 8% of low-performing ones, establishing governance as a competitive differentiator.The Sensedia AI Gateway acts as a strategic layer that centralizes policies, observability, and cost management in environments with multiple agents and models. As AI advances toward autonomous operations that make critical decisions, it becomes essential to have an architecture that ensures traceability and predictability.To complement the solution, the company introduced AI Foundation Services. This is a set of specialized services designed to prepare corporate architecture, including maturity diagnostics, architecture definition, and secure integration with legacy systems. The initiative reinforces that the adoption of productive AI is, primarily, an architectural challenge that demands security and expense control."The 'honeymoon phase' of simply connecting AI models is over. Forward-thinking leaders realize the real challenge, and the real opportunity, lies in how we govern these agents from the start. It’s about more than just access; it’s about ensuring every AI interaction is secure, cost-effective, and aligned with the business's vision and values," says Kleber Bacili, CEO of Sensedia.“The goal isn't just to 'do AI'—it’s to scale it without surprise costs or compromises on security, across any cloud and any API management platform with a vendor agnostic gateway. Our launch now provides the AI and Agent guardrails that allow teams to move fast and innovate, while giving the enterprise the centralized control it needs. It’s about moving past the hype and getting down to the actual business of AI,” explains Lisa Arthur, USA and APAC SVP at Sensedia.Sensedia’s AI Gateway functions as an agnostic, multi-cloud, multi-gateway hub that enables:Vendor-agnostic, centralized agent governanceProtection of sensitive data and implementation of guardrails against prompt injection;Behavior monitoring and quota distribution by team;Dynamic routing and automatic fallback between different LLMs.MCP & A2A Native: First-class MCP gateway and A2A protocol mediation for multi-agent meshes.Model-Independent Routing: Route to several language models. Failover, load balance, cost-optimize across providers in a single policy.Agent authorization: Every agent call is identified, authorized, and audited.The launch of Sensedia’s AI Gateway transforms AI experimentation into a high-performance business opportunity. By integrating advanced FinOps capabilities, IT teams can turn unpredictable token consumption into a predictable and auditable investment. Alongside critical protections like PII redaction, toxic content filtering, and secure credential management, enterprises can finally scale their AI initiatives without outrunning their budget or security guardrails. In this new autonomous era, governance is no longer a bottleneck; it is the strategic foundation that allows organizations to innovate with total confidence.Sensedia, a global leader in API management, integration, and microservices, empowers businesses to accelerate digital innovation. Our solutions enable agile, modern, and scalable architectures that unlock data, enhance digital experiences, expand business models, and connect complex ecosystems. Learn more at sensedia.com.

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