Millenia Medical Center Earns #1 Momentum Ranking Among Tacoma Medical Spas, For Outstanding Patient Satisfaction

BusinessRate #1 Ranked Medical Spa in Tacoma Millenia Medical Center logo Millenia Medical Center entry and front desk

Tacoma's Newest Advanced Aesthetics & Wellness Center Tops Local Competitors in Recent Google Review Performance Just Months After Opening.

Tacoma deserves a medical spa that holds itself to a true clinical standard, not just an aesthetic one, and this award tells me our community feels that difference.” — Mira Dostan, FNP-BC, Founder & Lead Provider

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millenia Medical Center, Tacoma's destination for science-backed aesthetics and integrative wellness, has been ranked #1 in the Momentum Category among local medical spas by BusinessRate, a national reputation analytics platform that benchmarks businesses using independent Google review data. The ranking reflects the center's 90-day Google review performance for the period ending February 2026 — placing Millenia ahead of all competing medical spas in the Tacoma area for recent patient satisfaction, review volume, and overall sentiment.

The achievement is especially remarkable given that Millenia Medical Center opened its doors in November 2025, making this recognition a testament to the clinic's rapid rise in patient trust and community impact in just its first few months of operation.

Tacoma's Fastest-Rising Medical Spa Earns Third-Party Validation

BusinessRate's Momentum Score — which accounts for one-third of a business's total Benchmark Score — analyzes the volume and quality of recent Google reviews and compares them against businesses in the same local category and market. Earning the #1 position means that, over the last 90 days, more Tacoma patients are choosing to publicly praise Millenia Medical Center on Google than any other comparable local provider — a direct reflection of the experience patients receive at every visit.

"This recognition belongs entirely to our patients. Every five-star review represents someone who trusted us with their confidence, their health, and their time — and that is something we never take for granted. Tacoma deserves a medical spa that holds itself to a true clinical standard, not just an aesthetic one, and this award tells me our community feels that difference,“ said Mira Dostan, FNP-BC, Founder & Lead Provider. “We are just getting started, and I could not be more proud of what we are building together here.

A Commitment to Patient Safety, Advanced Treatments & Natural Results

At the heart of Millenia Medical Center's rapid growth is an unwavering commitment to evidence-based, medically supervised care — an approach that sets it apart from traditional day spas and aesthetics-only studios. Every treatment is performed by Mira Dostan, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with over 12 years of healthcare experience specializing in integrative wellness, aesthetics, and regenerative medicine. Mira has received advanced aesthetic injection training from nationally recognized industry leaders and regularly attends hands-on professional development conferences to ensure Tacoma patients always receive the most current, clinically proven techniques available.

Millenia's comprehensive service menu reflects a "whole-patient" philosophy — one that addresses beauty, wellness, and longevity together rather than in isolation. The center exclusively uses FDA-approved treatments and protocols, prioritizing patient safety and natural-looking outcomes above all else. Services include:

• Injectables & Neuromodulators — Botox®, Dysport®, and Daxxify™; hyaluronic acid dermal fillers; Kybella fat-dissolving injections; Sculptra collagen stimulation; and PRP/PRF regenerative therapies

• Laser & Energy Devices — IPL photofacials, radiofrequency skin tightening and resurfacing, and laser hair removal

• Skin Health & Rejuvenation — Chemical peels, medical-grade skincare, and post-treatment recovery protocols including Ariessence™ Pure PDGF+ growth factor therapy

• Wellness & Longevity — Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT), medically guided GLP-1 weight loss and peptide therapy, vitamin injections, and IV infusion therapy

• Primary Care Services — FMCSA DOT physical exams and telehealth visits

Patient reviews consistently highlight Mira's gentle technique, ethical non-pushy recommendations, and her ability to deliver results that look refreshed and natural — never overdone. Fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian, she is proud to serve Tacoma's diverse communities and ensure every patient feels heard, understood, and supported.

Rooted in Tacoma, Committed to the Community

Millenia Medical Center is more than a clinic — it is a partner in the long-term health and confidence of the Tacoma community. Located in Tacoma, Washington, the center actively engages with local healthcare networks, wellness communities, and Pierce County organizations to increase access to safe, medically supervised aesthetic and wellness care. As a member of the local Chamber of Commerce and a growing participant in Tacoma's health and wellness ecosystem, Millenia is committed to building meaningful, lasting relationships with the patients and partners it serves.

The #1 BusinessRate Momentum ranking affirms what Tacoma patients are already saying: Millenia Medical Center is not just a new business — it is quickly becoming one of the most trusted and respected wellness destinations in the region.

What Patients Are Saying

"I always have the best experience with my injector Mira! She is not only incredibly knowledgeable but also so kind and attentive. She takes the time to really listen to my goals, explains everything clearly, and makes me feel completely at ease. Her gentle touch and eye for detail gave me results that look so natural and refreshed."

"I've been to a lot of spas and seen different providers over the years, but Mira is by far the best. She really knows what she's doing. She focuses on facial balancing and keeping everything looking natural. Every time I leave, I feel fresh and confident — never overdone"

About Millenia Medical Center

Millenia Medical Center is a Tacoma, Washington-based advanced medical spa and wellness center dedicated to the science of rejuvenation and the art of personalized care. Founded and led by Mira Dostan, FNP-BC — a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with over 12 years of clinical experience — Millenia offers a comprehensive range of FDA-approved aesthetic treatments, regenerative therapies, hormone optimization, and medically guided wellness services. The center's mission is to make cutting-edge, safe, and natural-looking care accessible to every member of the Tacoma community. All services are performed by licensed medical professionals using evidence-based protocols and the highest standards of patient safety. Millenia Medical Center is proud to serve patients who are English-, Ukrainian-, and Russian-speaking, and welcomes all individuals on their journey toward radiant, healthy aging.

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