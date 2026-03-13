Las Vegas Lights FC Returns to FOX5 and SSSEN in 2026 with Select Game Broadcasts

Las Vegas Lights FC, FOX5 and SSSEN 2025 Lights FC Broadcast Schedule

More soccer for Las Vegas: 31 Lights FC matches across 3 stations

This is a huge opportunity to introduce more people to the team we’re building and to keep winning over fans across the valley.” — Shawn McIntosh, CEO, Las Vegas Lights FC

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KVVU FOX5 and Las Vegas Lights FC announced that thirty-one (31) Las Vegas Lights FC matches will air during the 2026 season on FOX5, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) and 5DRVtv expanding access for fans in Southern Nevada and Reno.



A New Season with New Energy

The 2026 season arrives with fresh momentum for Lights FC, with new faces and a roster build focused on quality and experience under Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia and Head Coach Devin Rensing. The club has added proven talent across the pitch—from veteran leadership on the back line to playmakers in the midfield and goal-scoring threats up front—giving fans plenty to follow as the season unfolds.

Adding to the excitement, Owner and MLB legend José Bautista continues to help lead the way as the club builds its next chapter in Las Vegas.

From the Touchline

“Airing Las Vegas Lights FC on the FOX5 family of networks is about bringing big local sports to more Nevada homes,” said Michael Korr, Vice President and General Manager, KVVU FOX5. “We’re proud to partner with the Lights to deliver free, over-the-air access for fans in Southern Nevada and Reno, and to give this team the kind of consistent television visibility that helps a community rally around its club.”

“This is a huge opportunity to introduce more people to the team we’re building and to keep winning over fans across the valley,” said Shawn McIntosh, CEO, Las Vegas Lights FC. “With FOX5 and SSSEN, Lights matches reach more living rooms, more new fans can experience the energy of game day, and our players get the exposure they’ve earned as we keep pushing to grow soccer in Las Vegas.”

More Ways to Watch

In Southern Nevada and Reno, select Lights FC broadcasts will be available free over the air on FOX5 and SSSEN (with an antenna). SSSEN is also available on COX cable channel 77, and on streaming services including YouTube TV and Fubo (where available).

FOX5 Sports will also closely follow the Lights all season long with highlights, features and ongoing coverage.

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