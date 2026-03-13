Deputy Minister Nokuzola Capa conducts outreach programme to promote transformation and inclusive participation of women, 16 Mar
As part of the International Women’s Day commemoration, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Ms Nokuzola Capa, will embark on an outreach programme to promote transformation and inclusive participation of women, young women and women with disabilities across the agricultural value chain.
The Deputy Minister will be accompanied by the Mpumalanga Member of Executive Council (MEC) for Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs, Khethiwe Moeketsi; Mayor of Nkangala District Municipality, Thomas Ngwenya; and Mayor of Dr JS Moroka Local Municipality, Nomsa Mtshweni.
The delegates will also visit the Lungile Poultry Farm and Remmogo Primary Cooperative in the above-mentioned local municipality.
Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:
Date: 16 March 2026
Time: 10:00–11:30
Project visits
Lungile Poultry Farm, Watervaal, Dr JS Moroka Local Municipality, Mpumalanga
Remmogo Primary Cooperative, Digwale (Leeufontein), Dr JS Moroka Local Municipality, Mpumalanga
Main event
Time: 11:30–14:00
Venue: Ga-Morwe Community Hall, Nkangala District Municipality, Mpumalanga
Enquiries:
Director: Media and External Communication
Mr Moses Rannditsheni
Cell: 063 623 3012
E-mail: Moses.Rannditsheni@dalrrd.gov.za
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