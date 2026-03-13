MEC Ivan Meyer on launch of provincial LED academy and first municipal chapter in Swartland

Western Cape Minister of Economic Development and Tourism, Ivan Meyer, yesterday officially launched the Provincial Local Economic Development (LED) Academy, together with its first municipal chapter hosted by Swartland Municipality.

The launch marks a significant milestone in strengthening municipal capability and supporting the Western Cape Government’s commitment to building thriving local economies through enhanced state capacity.

Speaking at the event, Minister Meyer described the Academy as “a statement of intent that every official, in every department, at every level, plays a role in enabling local economic development.”

A first-of-its-kind free learning platform for municipal officials

Minister Meyer highlighted that Chapter 7 of the SA Constitution regarded local government as a key agent for improving the quality of life and promoting economic growth. “Sub-national and local governments are the engine room of economic growth”, said the Minister.

The Provincial LED Academy is a free, online, and accessible learning platform designed specifically for municipal officials across the Western Cape. It offers short, practical video-based courses and micro-learning modules tailored to the realities of local government.

The Academy aims to support officials working across all municipal functions—including engineering, planning, finance, community services, environment, and human settlements—by reinforcing the message that every municipal function influences economic opportunity and community wellbeing.

Swartland Municipality, which has between 500 and 1,000 officials, becomes the first local government in the province to host a dedicated LED Academy chapter. Its early adoption of the Start-Up Tribe Entrepreneurship Academy positioned it as a natural partner for this pilot initiative.

“Swartland continues to demonstrate leadership in building state capability,” Minister Meyer said. “The municipality is showing what it looks like to innovate, act proactively, and invest in its officials.”

The Provincial LED Academy was developed in partnership with:

Start-Up Tribe – bringing a world-class online learning model used in 29 countries and 455 cities globally.

YIEDI – the Western Cape’s technology partner appointed via the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

SITA – providing digital procurement and ICT support.

A growing network of academics, practitioners, local government experts, and international contributors.

“These partnerships demonstrate our commitment to collaboration, innovation, and excellence,” Minister Meyer said.

The LED Academy aligns directly with the Western Cape Government’s Growth for Jobs (G4J) strategy. In order to grow local economies, Minister Meyer emphasised the need for:

Strong governance

Capable officials

Informed decision-making

Municipalities that act as economic enablers, not only service delivery agents

“The Academy ensures that our municipalities are equipped to strengthen investment confidence, stimulate economic activity, and enable job creation,” he said.

DEDAT and its partners will continue to grow and enhance the Academy by:

Rolling it out to all 30 municipalities in the Western Cape

Expanding the learning library, with 500+ new courses planned

Adding peer-learning communities and shared practice features

Monitoring uptake, performance, and impact

Ensuring the platform reaches all 50,000+ municipal officials in the province

In closing, Minister Meyer emphasised that the Academy belongs to the officials who serve their communities every day.

“This platform was built for you, and it will grow because of you. Together, we will strengthen municipal professionalism, improve service delivery, and build a Western Cape that creates opportunities for all.”

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer to Minister Meyer

Daniel Johnson

Cell: 079 9904 231

E-mail: Daniel.Johnson@westerncape.gov.za

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