Western Cape Education on learners honouring injured principal with finisher’s medal at Cape Town Cycle Tour

Five learners from Breede Valley School of Skills and their principal took part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour — a journey that ultimately became a testament to courage and resilience.

In preparation for the race, the team faced numerous challenges. Most learners did not have bicycles of their own, and the region’s drought conditions made training difficult. Still, they persisted, cycling a minimum of 150 km each week. A highlight came when they collected their race numbers the Thursday before the event, making the experience feel real and exciting.

On Sunday, 8 March 2026, the principal and the learners were ready to tackle this challenge. Once the buzzer sounded, thousands of cyclists, including the Breede Valley cyclists moved forward.

However, only 500 metres into the race, disaster struck. A sudden stop in the group ahead caused a chain reaction. Although the learners managed to avoid crashing, the principal, Llowellyn Syce, was unable to unclip his cleats in time and fell onto his left leg and hip. Emergency services suspected a fracture, bringing his race to an abrupt end.

The learners were shaken and wanted to stay with him, but he encouraged them to continue and finish what they had trained so hard for.

As the learners completed the race, Mr Syce was transferred to the nearest hospital where it was confirmed that he had fractured his femur. After finishing, the learners visited him in hospital — still emotional from the day’s events. In a powerful gesture, they handed him a Cape Town Cycle Tour finisher’s medal, honouring his leadership, motivation and the role he played in their achievement.

Mr Syce said this moment captured the true spirit of learners with special education needs: loyalty, gratitude, determination and resilience. What began as a story of preparation and perseverance became one of courage, leadership, and inspiration. Although the race did not end as planned, the real victory belonged to the cyclists of Breede Valley School of Skills.

Western Cape Minister of Education, David Maynier, congratulated the cyclists: “The fact that the learners were able to continue and complete the race, and celebrate their principal afterwards, speaks volumes of the way in which our schools are nurturing learners with courage and kindness. We wish Mr Syce a speedy recovery!”

Enquiries:

Directorate: Communication

Millicent Merton

Cell: 021 467 2707

E-mail: Millicent.Merton@westerncape.gov.za

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