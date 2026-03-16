Kennedale Oaks Townhomes Breaks Ground March 19, 2026, at 1:00 PM CST

Kennedale oaks Townhomes Entrance Luxury Living Begins Here Let's build your new home together

Luxury Living Begins Here — 39 Modern Townhomes Now Pre-Selling for 2026 Move-In

Kennedale continues to attract buyers who want modern design, efficient living, and proximity to major job centers without the congestion of larger cities,” — Charles Williams, Pioneer Realty Capital Founder

KENNEDALE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new era of modern townhome living is officially underway in Kennedale. Pioneer Realty Capital will host the groundbreaking ceremony for Kennedale Oaks Townhomes on March 19, 2026, at 1:00 PM CST, at the future development site located at:439 Mansfield Cardinal RoadKennedale, Texas 76060The ceremony marks the official start of construction on a limited collection of 39 modern luxury townhomes, now pre-selling for late 2026 move-in.Charles Williams, Owner and Founder of Pioneer Realty Capital, alongside Carlos House, Construction Manager for Pioneer Realty Capital, will lead the groundbreaking ceremony. Local leaders, project partners, and community stakeholders are expected to attend as the development moves from vision to reality.A Limited Collection Designed for Modern DFW LivingKennedale Oaks Townhomes has been carefully planned to meet growing demand for high-quality, low-maintenance housing in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Positioned strategically between Arlington, Mansfield, and Fort Worth, the development offers a rare balance of connectivity and residential tranquility.The community will feature:• 39 modern two-story townhomes• Smart home technology• Energy-efficient construction• EV-ready garages• Designer-curated interior options• Private HOA-managed communityWith only 39 residences available, the project is intentionally limited in scale to promote long-term value, privacy, and community stability.“Kennedale Oaks is a reflection of that demand — thoughtful development that elevates both lifestyle and long-term property value.”- Marcella Richardson, Real Estate Agent: Keller Williams Lonestar DFWA Strategic Investment in Kennedale’s GrowthThe development aligns with Kennedale’s commitment to strategic growth, quality housing, and sustainable community planning.Now Pre-Selling for 2026 Move-InEarly buyers have the opportunity to secure availability and interior selections prior to completion. With limited inventory and strong regional demand for new construction, the project is expected to generate significant interest from professionals, move-up buyers, and those seeking luxury lock-and-leave living.________________________________________Event Details:Groundbreaking CeremonyMarch 19, 20261:00 PM CST439 Mansfield Cardinal RoadKennedale, Texas 76060Media representatives are invited to attend

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