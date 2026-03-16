Kennedale Oaks Townhomes Breaks Ground March 19, 2026, at 1:00 PM CST
Luxury Living Begins Here — 39 Modern Townhomes Now Pre-Selling for 2026 Move-In
439 Mansfield Cardinal Road
Kennedale, Texas 76060
The ceremony marks the official start of construction on a limited collection of 39 modern luxury townhomes, now pre-selling for late 2026 move-in.
Charles Williams, Owner and Founder of Pioneer Realty Capital, alongside Carlos House, Construction Manager for Pioneer Realty Capital, will lead the groundbreaking ceremony. Local leaders, project partners, and community stakeholders are expected to attend as the development moves from vision to reality.
A Limited Collection Designed for Modern DFW Living
Kennedale Oaks Townhomes has been carefully planned to meet growing demand for high-quality, low-maintenance housing in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Positioned strategically between Arlington, Mansfield, and Fort Worth, the development offers a rare balance of connectivity and residential tranquility.
The community will feature:
• 39 modern two-story townhomes
• Smart home technology
• Energy-efficient construction
• EV-ready garages
• Designer-curated interior options
• Private HOA-managed community
With only 39 residences available, the project is intentionally limited in scale to promote long-term value, privacy, and community stability.
“Kennedale Oaks is a reflection of that demand — thoughtful development that elevates both lifestyle and long-term property value.”
- Marcella Richardson, Real Estate Agent: Keller Williams Lonestar DFW
A Strategic Investment in Kennedale’s Growth
The development aligns with Kennedale’s commitment to strategic growth, quality housing, and sustainable community planning.
Now Pre-Selling for 2026 Move-In
Early buyers have the opportunity to secure availability and interior selections prior to completion. With limited inventory and strong regional demand for new construction, the project is expected to generate significant interest from professionals, move-up buyers, and those seeking luxury lock-and-leave living.
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Event Details:
Groundbreaking Ceremony
March 19, 2026
1:00 PM CST
439 Mansfield Cardinal Road
Kennedale, Texas 76060
Media representatives are invited to attend.
Marcella Richardson
Keller Williams Lonestar DFW
+1 (682) 772-5784
MarcellaRichardson@kw.com
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