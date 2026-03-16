Hari Mari Relaunches Beloved Nokona Ballglove Collaboration in Honor of Glove Maker’s 100th Anniversary, Opening Day

The just-launched Nokona x Hari Mari collaboration sandal, pictured with Nokona ballglove.

Limited-Edition Flip Flop Returns After Four Sellouts, Celebrating Two Texas Brands Built on Craft and Legacy

It felt only right to bring this collaboration back for Nokona’s 100th anniversary. The demand for our first collaboration sandal was incredible. It’s still one of our most requested flip flops.” — Jeremy Stewart, CEO, Hari Mari

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hari Mari , the premium footwear brand known for infusing color, comfort, and craftsmanship into its popular sandal lines, today announced the return of its highly sought-after collaboration flip flop with Nokona , the iconic Texas-based baseball glove maker, in celebration of Nokona’s 100th anniversary.Originally introduced from 2017 to 2019 to overwhelming demand and four separate sell outs, the Nokona x Hari Mari collaboration flip flop makes its long-awaited return on March 15th, ahead of Major League Baseball’s Opening Day.The updated release features Nokona’s proprietary, full-grain American Steerhide paired with Hari Mari’s signature comfort-first flip flop construction, offered in two classic ballglove leather colors, inspired by Nokona’s heritage glove models: Generation (tan) and Walnut (rich brown).‘It felt only right to bring this collaboration back for Nokona’s 100th anniversary,’ said Hari Mari CEO Jeremy Stewart. ‘The response and demand for our first collaboration sandal was incredible. Six years later, it’s still one of our most requested flip flops. We’re honored to offer this new and updated version of the collab to customers, while also marking Nokona’s century-long history of American-made excellence. Nokona makes the best ballgloves in the market, bar none. And, we’re proud to partner with them on what we think is the best flip flop in the market.’The limited-edition flip flop blends Nokona’s storied ballglove leather with Hari Mari’s comfortable, wear-anywhere design. Each sandal features Nokona ballglove leather footbeds and straps, and design details true to Nokona’s rich history, including baseball diamond-shaped outsole treads and its heritage logo.‘Nokona’s longevity is a testament to the quality of our products, and the great people in Nocona, Texas who make them,’ said Nokona CEO Jeff Beraznik. ‘Our leathers stand the test of time, and we know fans of the Nokona brand are going to love the relaunch of this new collaboration flip flop with Hari Mari.’The Hari Mari x Nokona flip flop comes packaged in a custom magnetically-sealed box, complete with a branded duster bag and a specialty ballglove leather keychain. Pairs will retail for $170 beginning March 15th on HariMari.com and Nokona.com, along with select retailers.ABOUT HARI MARI ( @HariMari From its launch in 2012, Hari Mari differentiated itself with a comfort-first approach, using the highest quality leathers, textiles and memory foams to create flip flops with immediate, out-of-the-box comfort that also last. Add-in tasteful pops of color, and Hari Mari products present a timeless flip flop look with a plush, modern feel.The brand’s patented MemoryFoamToe™ - present in each pair of its flip flops - provides immediate ‘first step softness’, keeping feet & toes in constant cushioning and helping the brand to quickly grow its customer base and distribution presence, now including over 1,000 specialty retail stores in the U.S. and abroad, including Nordstrom, Dick’s, and REI, as well as its own website HariMari.com.In addition to its premium men’s & women’s flip flops, Hari Mari now offers cold-weather slippers, apparel, hats, and gear. Hari Mari recently launched its new 2026 flip flop lineup, including water-friendly and premium leather options retailing from $70 to $170.ABOUT NOKONA (@Nokona)Celebrating 100 years of American craftsmanship, Nokona was founded in 1926, handcrafting leather goods in a small Texas town along the famed Chisholm Trail. Since 1934, Nokona has been making ball gloves in the USA, using its legendary leathers, and drawing from generations of proud tradition combined with cutting-edge innovation. Nokona is built around exceptional quality and classic American craftsmanship, using techniques developed for over a century, and celebrating the timelessness of baseball.Nokona is also famous for its ShowBelts—game belts that have surged in popularity with the pros, and worn across the League by hundreds of players, including phenoms Bobby Witt Jr. and Paul Skenes.In addition to its premium ballgloves, Nokona also has an American-made lifestyle line, including belts, bags, carry goods, and outerwear, all made with ballglove leather. See the full line at www.nokona.com

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