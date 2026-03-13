Gauteng Legislature launches “No Drugs – No Gangs” Gentlemen’s Club, 14 to 28 Mar

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL), through the Chairperson of Committees, Hon. Dulton K. Adams, will host a series of Gentlemen’s Club mentorship sessions aimed at addressing the growing crisis of young boys being drawn into gangsterism, drug activity, and violent retaliation in several historically Coloured communities.

Across communities such as Westbury, Reiger Park, Hanover Park, Eldorado Park and Eersterus, an alarming trend has emerged where boys between the ages of 10 and 16 are being recruited, manipulated or coerced by older gang members and drug networks to participate in violent criminal activities.

The “No Drugs – No Gangs” Gentlemen’s Club initiative seeks to intervene early by providing mentorship, life guidance and positive male role models. The programme will also complement broader government interventions, including the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in affected communities, as part of a coordinated response to dismantle organised criminal syndicates that have terrorised communities and undermined the rule of law.

This initiative further forms part of the Legislature’s commitment to strengthening community engagement, advancing developmental oversight and building public trust, particularly in communities facing serious social challenges.

Members of the media are invited to attend the upcoming sessions as follows:

Noordgesig

Date: Saturday, 14 March 2026

Time: 09h00 – 12h00

Venue: Patmore Deluxe Hall, North Street Riverlea

Date: Saturday, 14 March 2026

Time: 13h00 – 15h00

Venue: Riverlea Recreation Centre Westbury & Claremont

Date: Saturday, 21 March 2026

Time: 09h00 – 14h00

Venue: The Church of Johannesburg – The Dome, 2 Princess Road, Claremont, Randburg Ennerdale

Date: Saturday, 28 March 2026

Time: 10h00 – 13h00

Venue: Saint George Primary School Hall

3990 Saint George Primary School, Ennerdale

For more information and interview enquiries please contact:

Ms Thabisile Nzuke

Cell: 082 619 441

E-mail: TNzuke@gpl.gov.za

Edward Sekulane

Cell: 083 397 6945

E-mail: ESekulane@gpl.gov.za

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