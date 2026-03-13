Employment and Labour leads integrated service delivery programme in Du Noon, 16 Mar

Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth, in collaboration with Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele, will on Monday, 16 March 2026, lead an intensive, integrated service delivery programme to the community of Du Noon in the Western Cape.

Through the integrated service delivery programme, the two principals aim to reach out to communities and deliver services on wheels. The Departments, working in collaboration with 12 other government departments and key institutions, will render coordinated services and information to young people, the Du Noon community and surrounding areas. This initiative will improve access to services and ensure that youth receive comprehensive support to enhance their economic participation.

Various departments will offer services in line with their respective mandates.

The objectives of the programme are to:

Improve Access to Government Services

Enhance Coordination Between Departments

Increase Efficiency and Reduce Duplication

Expand opportunities

Promote inclusion

Support Inclusive and Equitable Service Delivery

Use Technology and Innovation

The programme will target: unemployed youth, work seekers, school leavers and graduates, youth interested in entrepreneurship and skills development, vulnerable and low-income communities, women and youth-owned small businesses, students and school leavers, persons with disabilities, community members without identity documents, employers and small businesses, community leaders and civil society organisations, and all members of the community.

A cleaning campaign to promote environmental health and civic responsibility, will form part of the programme.

Some of the departments and entities and agencies that are expected to make a presence include: Department of Employment and Labour, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), Department of Social Development (DSD), Department of Home Affairs (DHA), Department of Land Reform and Land Reform, Department of Water and Sanitation, Department of Transport, Department of Health, Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Environment, Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, Department of Human Settlements, Department of Small Business Development, South African Police Service (SAPS), Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Civil Society Organisations and Community Leadership, National Youth Development Agency and Youth Organisations.

Members of the media are invited to the Integrated Service Delivery Programme, which will be held as follows:

Date: 16 March 2026

Time: 08:00 – 16:00

Venue: Du Noon Community Hall

Location 1: Du Noon Community Hall, Waxberry Street, Du Noon

Location 2: Du Noon residential area

Enquiries:

Ministry Spokesperson

Ms Thobeka Magcai

Cell: 072 737 2205

E-mail: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za

DCDT Communications Practitioner

Mr Lerato Sepotokele

Cell: 073 636 8437

E-mail: LSepotokele@dcdt.gov.za

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