Pitch Capital Launches AI Fundraising Platform to Help Founders Book Qualified Investor Meetings

New end-to-end system connects founders with pre-matched investors and replaces months of cold outreach with a structured path to qualified meetings.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pitch Capital , a fundraising technology company founded by serial entrepreneur Franco Ieraci, today launched an AI-powered platform designed to help founders secure 8 to 15 qualified investor meetings in as little as 90 days. The subscription-based system generates investor-ready pitch decks and financial models, identifies aligned investors, and helps founders book and track live investor conversations.The launch comes as many founders report spending six to twelve months on fundraising efforts that yield few meaningful results. Cold email campaigns, expensive pitch decks, and improvised financial models often fail to generate serious investor conversations before runway runs out. Pitch Capital is designed to replace that fragmented process with a structured, data-informed system.“The difference between founders who close term sheets and those who run out of runway often comes down to whether they have a reliable way to get in front of the right investors,” said Franco Ieraci, founder of Pitch Capital. “We built Pitch Capital so founders can go from zero to investor-ready on a single platform, with a professional deck, an investor-grade model, a targeted list of funds and angel investors, and a clear path to meaningful meetings.”Franco developed the methodology over the past decade while bootstrapping a company to acquisition and raising $67 million across multiple rounds. He invested more than $417,000 of personal capital to refine a system designed to work for founders across sectors, stages, and business models.Within the platform, founders can generate a pitch deck and financial model in about 90 seconds using templates informed by companies that have collectively raised tens of millions of dollars. The system then analyzes a startup's stage, traction, sector, and target raise to surface investors who actively back similar companies, assigning a probability score to help prioritize outreach.A built-in investor CRM keeps every conversation and follow-up in one place, while a secure deal room organizes sensitive materials such as cap tables and legal documents. Founders can use AI tools to stress-test their narrative before meetings, while a connected escrow account with KYC and AML support helps streamline the closing process when investors decide to invest.Every subscription is backed by the “Investor Meeting in 90 Days” Guarantee. If a founder uses the core tools, engages matched investors, and does not secure at least one qualified meeting within 90 days, Pitch Capital offers a full refund under its stated terms.“Founders are already doing the work of building real businesses,” Ieraci said. “They should not also have to reinvent the fundraising playbook from scratch. Our aim is to give them a proven, AI-assisted system that shortens the path from first outreach to a funded round.”For more information, visit www.PitchCapital.com About Pitch CapitalPitch Capital is an AI-powered fundraising platform for startup and growth-stage founders. Founded by entrepreneur Franco Ieraci, the company provides tools to generate investor-ready pitch decks and financial models, identify and prioritize aligned investors, manage outreach and meetings, and close funding through a secure, integrated workflow. Its mission is to help founders move from ad hoc fundraising to meaningful investor conversations and funded rounds.

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