Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers eulogy at the Special Official Funeral of former Minister Mosiuoa Lekota, 14 Mar

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Republic of South Africa, deliver the Eulogy at the Special Official Funeral Category 2 of the late former Minister of Defence and founding President of the Congress of the People (COPE), Mr Mosiuoa Gerard Patrick "Terror" Lekota, scheduled to take place on Saturday 14 March 2026 in Bloemfontein, Free State Province.

Mr Lekota, a veteran of the liberation struggle and former Premier of the Free State and inaugural Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, passed away on Wednesday 04 March 2026, at the age of 77.

In honour of his contribution to South Africa’s liberation struggle and democratic development, President Ramaphosa declared that Mr Lekota will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2.

Mr Lekota dedicated his life to the struggle for freedom and democracy. As a member of the South African Students’ Organisation and a leading figure in the United Democratic Front (UDF), he played a significant role in mobilising communities against apartheid. He was imprisoned on Robben Island for eight years alongside struggle leaders, including Tata Nelson Mandela.

In the democratic era, Mr Lekota served as the first Premier of the Free State (1994–1996), the inaugural Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (1997–1999), and Minister of Defence from 1999 to 2008.

The President has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations until the evening of the funeral on 14 March 2026.

Details of the funeral proceedings are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 14 March 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: Old Grey Sports Club, 72 Park Road, Willows, Bloemfontein, Mangaung Metro, Free State Province.