Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale leads Crime Prevention Ministerial Imbizo in Ga-Mphahlele, 14 Mar

The Ministry of Police, led by Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale, alongside the MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Ms Violet Mathye, the South African Police Service top management led by Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe and the Acting Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Hilda Khosi Senthumule will on Saturday, 14 March 2026, lead a crime prevention ministerial imbizo in Ga-Mphahlele.

The imbizo is aimed at creating a platform for effective interaction between police, provincial leadership, communities, and key stakeholders to tackle Gender-based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), stock theft, and other prevalent crimes, with the aim of finding lasting solutions and interventions in Ga-Mphahlele and surrounding areas.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this important event scheduled as follows:

Date: Saturday, 14 March 2026

Time: 10:00AM

Venue: Maralaleng Community Hall, Ga-Mphahlele, Capricorn District

Enquiries:

Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba

Cell: 082 565 6524

#GovZAUpdates