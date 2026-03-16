Homeschool Art Contest Launches Nationwide, Promoting Creativity and Literacy

Rabbit Trails Homeschool's First Annual Art Contest is open from March 16-30, 2026.

Homeschoolers across the U.S. can showcase their creativity in the Rabbit Trails Homeschool Art Contest celebrating art and storytelling.

Creativity and literacy go hand in hand. When children read great stories, their imaginations expand. When they create art, they bring those ideas to life.” — Christine Zell

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rabbit Trails Homeschool, a literature-based homeschool curriculum founded by Christine Zell, is inviting homeschool students from across the United States to participate in the Rabbit Trails Homeschool Art Contest, celebrating creativity and the connection between art and literacy.Open to homeschoolers nationwide, the contest encourages children to express their creativity through art while engaging with the imagination and storytelling that inspire a love of learning.For Zell, the contest reflects a core belief behind Rabbit Trails Homeschool- that creativity and literacy naturally work together to deepen a child’s educational experience.“Creativity and literacy go hand in hand,” said Zell. “When children read great stories, their imaginations expand. When they create art, they bring those ideas to life.”Rabbit Trails Homeschool is known for its literature-based curriculum, which uses engaging books as the starting point for exploring subjects such as history, science, and writing. Through these stories, students are encouraged to think deeply, discuss ideas, and connect learning across subjects.According to Zell, the arts are an important part of that process.“Art gives children another way to interact with what they’re learning,” she said. “Whether they’re illustrating a scene from a story or creating something entirely from their imagination, creativity helps children process ideas and express themselves.”The contest is designed to celebrate that creativity while giving homeschool students an opportunity to share their work with a broader community. Zell hopes it will inspire children to feel confident in their artistic expression and proud of their ideas.“We want children to see that their creativity matters,” she said. “Every piece of art tells a story.”The Rabbit Trails Homeschool Art Contest is open to homeschool students across the United States, with entries accepted March 16–31. Details about submission guidelines and participation can be found on their art contest webpage

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