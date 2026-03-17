Yonelle Moore Lee Announces Candidacy for Maryland Delegate District 27A Press Release Campaign Flyer

Experienced Attorney, Education Leader, and Community Advocate Launches Campaign Focused on Results for Families

Together, we can strengthen our schools, grow our economy, protect our communities, and ensure opportunity for every family,” she added. “This campaign is about advocacy through action.” — Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq.

WALDORF, MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yonelle Moore Lee , Esq., an accomplished attorney, mediator, education leader, and longtime community advocate, has officially announced her candidacy for Maryland Delegate, District 27A. Running as a Democrat, Moore Lee brings more than 25 years of legal experience and proven leadership in public service to the race with a clear message: Experience. Integrity. Results.A current member of the Charles County Board of Education representing District 4, Moore Lee has helped oversee a $529 million budget, supported policies that improve student achievement, and championed accountability and equity across one of Maryland’s largest school systems. Her leadership has earned her recognition statewide and nationally through service with the National School Boards Association, the Maryland Association of Boards of Education, and the National Black Council of School Board Members.“Public service is not about titles—it’s about impact,” said Moore Lee. “I’m running for Delegate because our families deserve leadership that understands policy, knows how to navigate complex systems, and is committed to delivering measurable results.”A Platform Built on ActionMoore Lee’s campaign centers on six key priorities that directly affect working families in District 27A:EducationChampioning fully funded, high-quality public schools and expanding career and technical pathways to prepare studentsfor college, careers, and life.Economic EmpowermentCreating pathways to good-paying jobs, strengthening workforce development, and supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs.Health EquityExpanding access to affordable, high-quality healthcare and addressing disparities in mental health and maternal care.Public SafetyInvesting in violence prevention, mental health resources, and community-based partnerships that build trust and keep neighborhoods safe.Affordable HousingSupporting responsible development while protecting renters and homeowners and increasing access to affordable housing options.TransportationAdvocating for reliable transit access, safer roads, and infrastructure investments that reduce commute times and promote sustainable growth.Leadership Rooted in ServiceBeyond her professional accomplishments, Moore Lee is a proud wife of a decorated Marine Corps combat veteran and the mother of three. Her career has spanned family law, criminal law, veterans law, mediation, and small business ownership—giving her a well-rounded understanding of the real-life challenges facing Maryland residents.Her leadership style is collaborative, data-driven, and community-focused. As an attorney and certified mediator, she has built a reputation for bringing people together, resolving complex issues, and delivering solutions that stand the test of time.A Call to ActionMoore Lee invites residents of District 27A to learn more about her vision and join the movement for accountable, forward-thinking leadership.For more information, to volunteer, or to contribute, visit: https://yonellemoorelee.com By Authority: Friends of Yonelle Moore Lee, Serena Brown, Treasurer

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