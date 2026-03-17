Yonelle Moore Lee Announces Candidacy for Maryland Delegate, District 27A
Experienced Attorney, Education Leader, and Community Advocate Launches Campaign Focused on Results for Families
A current member of the Charles County Board of Education representing District 4, Moore Lee has helped oversee a $529 million budget, supported policies that improve student achievement, and championed accountability and equity across one of Maryland’s largest school systems. Her leadership has earned her recognition statewide and nationally through service with the National School Boards Association, the Maryland Association of Boards of Education, and the National Black Council of School Board Members.
“Public service is not about titles—it’s about impact,” said Moore Lee. “I’m running for Delegate because our families deserve leadership that understands policy, knows how to navigate complex systems, and is committed to delivering measurable results.”
A Platform Built on Action
Moore Lee’s campaign centers on six key priorities that directly affect working families in District 27A:
Education
Championing fully funded, high-quality public schools and expanding career and technical pathways to prepare students
for college, careers, and life.
Economic Empowerment
Creating pathways to good-paying jobs, strengthening workforce development, and supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Health Equity
Expanding access to affordable, high-quality healthcare and addressing disparities in mental health and maternal care.
Public Safety
Investing in violence prevention, mental health resources, and community-based partnerships that build trust and keep neighborhoods safe.
Affordable Housing
Supporting responsible development while protecting renters and homeowners and increasing access to affordable housing options.
Transportation
Advocating for reliable transit access, safer roads, and infrastructure investments that reduce commute times and promote sustainable growth.
Leadership Rooted in Service
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Moore Lee is a proud wife of a decorated Marine Corps combat veteran and the mother of three. Her career has spanned family law, criminal law, veterans law, mediation, and small business ownership—giving her a well-rounded understanding of the real-life challenges facing Maryland residents.
Her leadership style is collaborative, data-driven, and community-focused. As an attorney and certified mediator, she has built a reputation for bringing people together, resolving complex issues, and delivering solutions that stand the test of time.
A Call to Action
Moore Lee invites residents of District 27A to learn more about her vision and join the movement for accountable, forward-thinking leadership.
For more information, to volunteer, or to contribute, visit: https://yonellemoorelee.com
By Authority: Friends of Yonelle Moore Lee, Serena Brown, Treasurer
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