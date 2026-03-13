Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers Celebrates New Store Grand Opening in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, a leading provider of quick oil change services, routine automotive maintenance, and tire services, announces the opening of its new Stillwater, Oklahoma location at 4420 West 6th Ave., Stillwater, OK 74074.

Celebration to include giving away free sets of tires to local charity and attendees

STILLWATER, OK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: As part of its continued growth in the region, Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers will welcome new customers by hosting a grand opening event at its newest location in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The new store offers a comprehensive range of automotive services to keep customers’ vehicles safely on the road and running as they should, including tires, oil changes, brakes, and a full suite of automotive maintenance and repair services.WHEN: The Stillwater, Oklahoma grand opening event will take place on Thursday, March 19, 2026.WHERE: The new Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers at 4420 West 6th Ave., Stillwater, OK 74074 DETAILS: The event will be held at the store location and structured as follows:• 10:00 AM: Customers are welcome to join the festivities and enjoy food and refreshments, friendly service, and the chance to win prize packs, car-care giveaways, and more.• 12:00 - 12:30 PM: Official Welcome/Charitable Donation Recognition: An official welcome will be performed and a donation of Goodyear tires will be presented to the Turning Point Ranch therapeutic riding center to help support the important work they do in bringing together the magic of horses with tools to build productive futures for people in the community facing physical, mental, emotional or socio-economic challenges.o Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers aims to build trust with the local community and to show residents and customers how they are helping to service the area. As an added incentive for event attendees, one lucky customer in attendance will be chosen (at random) to receive a brand-new set of Goodyear tires.o As part of the event, Valvoline and Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers will award four free oil changes to lucky attendees. In addition, the partnership extends beyond the event with an exclusive giveaway: one winner will be selected each week for four consecutive weeks to receive a free oil change, courtesy of Valvoline and Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers.• 2:00 PM: Event closes.ABOUT EXPRESS OIL CHANGE & TIRE ENGINEERSFounded in 1979 with a single store in Birmingham, Ala., Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers has grown into a national leader in automotive service with more than 400 stores across the country. The Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers brand remains synonymous with convenient, high-quality automotive service at warp speed and at a great price. For more information, visit www.expressoil.com Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is part of the Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. ("Mavis") family of brands. For more information about Mavis or its family of automotive brands, visit www.mavis.com

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