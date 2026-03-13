Given Up On Purpose Reveals How Rejection and Pain Can Become Pathways to Destiny

Given Up On Purpose: How God Uses Rejection, Abandonment, and Pain to Reveal Destiny by Aljenon Cooper

Pastor Aljenon Cooper shares a deeply personal, Scripture-rooted message of healing and purpose for anyone who has felt abandoned, overlooked, or misunderstood.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Given Up On Purpose: How God Uses Rejection, Abandonment, and Pain to Reveal Destiny, Pastor Aljenon Cooper invites readers into a spiritually rich and emotionally honest journey that reframes life’s most painful moments as potential doorways to transformation. With a foreword by Pastor John F. Hannah (of Chicago, IL), the book blends personal testimony with biblical insight to show how God can use rejection and suffering not to destroy, but to develop and direct.

Cooper’s story begins with adoption at birth, an experience that shaped early questions of identity, belonging, and worth. He writes with transparency about the quiet wounds that come from feeling “given up,” and the long shadow those questions can cast over a person’s life. Rather than hiding that pain, Cooper brings it into the light, demonstrating how healing often begins when truth is finally named.

Given Up On Purpose challenges readers to reconsider the meaning of rejection. Cooper presents betrayal as a bridge, not a burial. He reframes rejection as redirection, and pain as a tool that God can use to reshape a life. What appears to be loss, he suggests, may actually be divine alignment, repositioning a person for destiny rather than defeat.

The book also offers practical encouragement for those walking through their own seasons of abandonment, heartbreak, or misunderstanding. Cooper writes with pastoral warmth and prophetic clarity, providing both comfort and challenge. He encourages readers to confront lingering wounds without becoming defined by them, and to replace shame with the truth of God’s calling. The message is clear: God never wastes wounds, and identity is not determined by who let you go, but by the One who chose you on purpose.

Given Up On Purpose speaks to anyone who has ever questioned their value because of how others treated them. It is written for readers carrying hidden grief, unmet longing, or the ache of betrayal, and it offers a faith-centered path toward healing. More than inspiration, the book serves as a call to wholeness, helping readers identify patterns of pain and discover how God can redeem what was meant to break them.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0agqdjj4

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