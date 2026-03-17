Koniag Cyber Acquires SoundWay Consulting’s CMMC Business, Strengthening Leadership in D0W Compliance and Cybersecurity

Koniag Cyber purchases Soundway's CMMC Business

Koniag Cyber acquires SoundWay’s CMMC business, including its C3PAO status, to lead in CMMC 2.0 compliance and cybersecurity for the Defense Industrial Base.

It allows us to offer truly end-to-end CMMC solutions, from readiness and remediation to formal certification, all under one roof.” — Brian Gallagher, President, Koniag Cyber Solutions

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEKoniag Cyber Solutions, a Koniag Capital portfolio company, today announced the acquisition of SoundWay Consulting’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) business line. This strategic move integrates SoundWay’s specialized CMMC expertise, including its status as a Cyber AB Authorized C3PAO, into Koniag Cyber’s comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio, enhancing end-to-end support for defense contractors and organizations in highly regulated sectors.The acquisition positions Koniag Cyber as a premier provider in the evolving CMMC 2.0 landscape, where the Department of War (DOW) requires certification to safeguard Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI). Companies in the U.S. Defense Industrial Base (DIB) often handle CUI and must comply with regulations like CMMC to secure DOW contracts. When including subcontractors, it’s estimated there are well over 100,000 organizations in the U.S. DIB.Brian Gallagher, President of Koniag Cyber, said: “Acquiring SoundWay’s CMMC business perfectly complements our core cybersecurity capabilities. It allows us to offer truly end-to-end CMMC solutions, from readiness and remediation to formal certification, all under one roof. This expansion enables us to serve many more defense contractors and regulated enterprises with greater efficiency, deeper expertise, and unmatched value.”SoundWay’s proven CMMC services spanning gap analysis, readiness reviews, remediation consulting, CAMO (CMMC Adaptive Managed Operations), and formal Level 2 assessments, complement Koniag Cyber’s existing strengths in assessment, prevention, detection, and response. Clients now benefit from a single, trusted partner for the full compliance journey — from initial evaluations aligned with NIST SP 800-171, through remediation and managed operations, to independent C3PAO-led certification.Carter Schoenberg, CSO & VP - Cybersecurity Solutions of SoundWay, added: “We are very excited to be under Koniag Cyber. This acquisition will allow us to advance our mission towards meeting the demand of the Defense Industrial Base, where approximately 120,000 companies will be required to obtain an independent certification from a C3PAO like SoundWay. With currently fewer than 100 organizations being authorized, the supply/demand curve is quite stark, and Koniag Cyber is now in an incredibly strong position to serve those required to become and maintain CMMC compliance.”As a Cyber AB Authorized C3PAO, Koniag Cyber can now deliver official Level 2 assessments with certified in-house assessors, ensuring DOW-recognized, defensible results. This accreditation is essential, as only Cyber AB-authorized organizations can conduct valid CMMC assessments, providing clients with confidence in certification validity, reduced risk of noncompliance penalties, and streamlined access to DOW contracts.This combination accelerates client success by simplifying complex compliance, minimizing disruptions, lowering costs through integrated tools and expertise, and enabling faster certification, ultimately helping organizations focus on mission-critical operations while staying ahead in a competitive defense industrial base.Allen Debes, CEO of Koniag Capital, stated: “We are excited about this investment and the immediate opportunity that we have to serve the vast marketplace currently impacted by CMMC regulation. I am confident that Koniag Cyber’s broad expertise and SoundWay’s specialized CMMC services and C3PAO accreditation will make compliance far easier and far less fragmented for our customers.”About Koniag CapitalKoniag Capital ( koniagcap.com ) is the commercial tech investment arm of Koniag, the Alaska Native regional corporation serving the Alutiiq people of the Kodiak Archipelago. Koniag Capital is focused on investing in and building technology services businesses.About Koniag Cyber SolutionsKoniag Cyber Solutions ( koniagcyber.com ) is a cybersecurity firm specializing in comprehensive assessment, prevention, detection, and response solutions for commercial enterprises in highly regulated industries.

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