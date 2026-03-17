Copper Moon Coffee Celebrates NASA’s Historic Artemis II Misson with New 'Artemis II Lunar Reserve' Roast

Copper Moon Coffee, the award-winning, family-owned roastery, proudly announces the launch of its Artemis II Lunar Reserve, a limited-edition organic coffee. The limited-edition organic coffee is a celestial-inspired medium roast, with tasting notes of chocolate, toasted nut, and raspberry, and is available now in 12oz grounds at CopperMoonCoffee.com, while supplies last. In honor of all Astronaut Scholars working to advance space exploration, Copper Moon will donate 20% of sales from Artemis II Lunar Reserve to the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation.

Limited-Edition Coffee Honors Human Spaceflight and Milestone Achievements of Astronaut Scholars

Artemis II Lunar Reserve honors a historic step forward in human exploration and reaffirms our commitment to investing in the students and innovators who make progress like Artemis II possible.” — Brad Gutwein, CEO of Copper Moon Coffee

LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Copper Moon Coffee , the award-winning, family-owned roastery known for its creative and community-driven releases, proudly announces the launch of its Artemis II Lunar Reserve , a limited-edition organic coffee.The coffee release is a celebration of NASA’s Artemis II mission, a 10-day test flight that includes flying crew aboard the agency’s Orion spacecraft. NASA’s targeted launch of the first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years is scheduled for April 2026.The Artemis II mission represents a major milestone in NASA’s Artemis campaign, as the first flight to carry astronauts, including Astronaut Scholar Alum Christina Koch, beyond low Earth orbit and around the Moon since the Apollo era. The mission’s four-person crew will test critical systems and operations needed to enable future human exploration of the Moon and beyond.“Our partnership with the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation has given us a front-row seat to the impact Astronaut Scholars have on the aerospace industry,” said Brad Gutwein, CEO of Copper Moon Coffee. “Artemis II Lunar Reserve was created to honor a historic step forward in human exploration and to reaffirm our commitment to investing in the students and innovators who make progress like Artemis II possible.”Artemis II Lunar Reserve is designed to be the perfect companion for following the Artemis II mission or gifting to the explorers and dreamers in one’s orbit. The limited-edition organic coffee features a medium roast profile with tasting notes of chocolate, toasted nut, and raspberry, inviting coffee lovers and space enthusiasts alike to enjoy a celestial-inspired brew. The coffee is now available in 12oz grounds and sold exclusively at CopperMoonCoffee.com, while supplies last.In honor of all Astronaut Scholars working to advance space exploration, Copper Moon will donate 20% of sales from Artemis II Lunar Reserve to the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation. The giveback builds on Copper Moon’s long-standing partnership with ASF, through which the company awards an annual scholarship to a STEM student and has contributed more than $75,000 to support the next generation of aerospace innovators since the partnership began more than five years ago.“We’re incredibly proud of the Astronaut Scholars who have played a role in the launch of Artemis II,” said Colleen Middlebrooks, President & CEO of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation. “Copper Moon Coffee’s ongoing support plays an important role in nurturing STEM passion and helping ensure the next generation of innovators has the opportunity to pursue bold careers in aerospace and beyond.”Founded on a passion for high-quality coffee and community spirit, Copper Moon Coffee sources premium beans and crafts distinctive roasts that bring people together. From everyday brews to specialty releases, Copper Moon celebrates the stories and moments that make life richer, bolder, and more flavorful.About Copper Moon Coffee:Copper Moon Coffee, LLC, is a family-owned roastery based in Lafayette, Indiana, committed to delivering high-grade, evenly roasted coffee while incorporating family values of trust and hospitality. Beyond its dedication to quality coffee, Copper Moon proudly supports initiatives that inspire future generations, including the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation and the International Women’s Coffee Alliance. Copper Moon Coffee’s premium blends are available in Copper Moon’s web store, on Amazon, and at select retail locations nationwide. For more information, please visit coppermooncoffee.com.About the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF):The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF) is an Orlando-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit commemorating the legacy of America’s pioneering astronauts. Founded in 1984 by the six surviving Mercury 7 Astronauts, ASF partners with industry leaders, universities, and individual donors to support and reward exceptional college students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Over the past 40 years, more than $10 million has been awarded to over 900 college students. ASF is a four-star-rated organization by Charity Navigator.ASF Communications: communications@astronautscholarship.org

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