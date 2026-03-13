Oklahoma City Community College and AWS Machine Learning University Bring AI and Machine Learning to the Classroom

Dr. Vita Pickrum representing OCCC at AWS Symposium Oklahoma City Community College leadership attends AWS AI Symposium Machine Learning University Oklahoma City Community College

Oklahoma City Community College partners with AWS Machine Learning University to expand AI education and workforce development.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) is proud to announce a collaboration with Amazon Web Services- Machine Learning University (AWS-MLU), a nationwide initiative helping college faculty integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their curriculum.This collaboration will develop the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Workforce Development powered by AWS at OCCC. This initiative will provide students with hands on access to industry relevant machine learning tools used by today’s leading tech companies.“This appointment reflects Oklahoma City Community College’s deep commitment to workforce innovation and accessible, future-focused education,” said Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, President of OCCC. “Artificial intelligence and machine learning are reshaping every industry. Through this transformative initiative with AWS Machine Learning University, we are ensuring that our students gain the skills, exposure, and competitive edge necessary to thrive in a technology-driven economy.”OCCC was selected as one of five institutions that will serve as regional hubs in this national effort, alongside Delaware State University, Alabama A&M University, Howard University, and City Colleges of Chicago. The initiative aims to build inclusive AI education pathways at education institutions across the country.“Establishing five regional lead institutions for the AWS-MLU Program marks a powerful step forward in scaling AI and machine learning education nationwide. I am especially enthusiastic about co-developing content with HBCUs and community colleges—uniting faculty expertise with industry insight to create learning experiences that are rigorous, relevant, and accessible.HBCUs continue to lead at the forefront of AI innovation, while community colleges serve as critical engines of workforce mobility and technology adoption. Together, they are not simply participating in the AI future—they are defining it. This is how we build national momentum: through regional leadership, shared creation, and a collective commitment to preparing students everywhere to thrive in an AI-driven world.” - Dr. Margie Vela, Head of Strategic Initiatives-Machine Learning University, Amazon Web Services."Artificial intelligence is reshaping our world and changing how industries operate. This effort will prepare our students for emerging careers and future technologies. We appreciate the work of Dr. Margie Vela, Senior Program Manager for Machine Learning University at Amazon Web Services for leading this initiative that will impact and transform higher education,” said Dr. Vita Pickrum, Senior Vice President for Institutional Advancement and External Affairs.As part of the initiative, OCCC will host its first Regional AI/ML Bootcamp on June 4–5, 2026 at the college. The two-day event will convene faculty and institutional partners for immersive, hands-on training designed to accelerate curriculum integration in artificial intelligence and machine learning education.About Machine Learning UniversityThrough its Machine Learning University (MLU) Educators Consortium and Transformation Alliance, AWS is dedicated to expanding access to AI and ML education. These initiatives empower faculty and senior administrators—particularly at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), community colleges—to integrate AI/ML into undergraduate instruction and research through hands-on technical training, open-access curriculum, and peer collaboration. By promoting inclusive and industry-aligned tech education, AWS is helping to cultivate the next generation of diverse and skilled technology leaders.About Oklahoma City Community CollegeSince its inception in 1972, Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) powers the nation’s workforce and is dedicated to empowering learners and strengthening communities across the globe. Serving more than 18,000 students in credit-seeking courses and more than 5,000 students in non-credit-seeking programs, we are committed to producing leaders. “Student Success, Community Enrichment” is our mission, and we offer 87 degree and certificate programs plus more than 80 micro-credentials that provide a foundation for further education or immediate career readiness. To attend, work, or invest in OCCC visit www.occc.edu

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