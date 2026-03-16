BioSteel Partners with The Basketball League (TBL) as Official Hydration Sponsor

BioSteel and The Basketball League (TBL) announce a new partnership.

Clean hydration and team management technology support athletes across the growing professional basketball league.

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSteel Sports Inc. is pleased to announce a new partnership with The Basketball League (TBL), naming BioSteel the Official Hydration Partner of the League.Through this partnership, BioSteel will supply its clean hydration and sports nutrition products to athletes across the league, helping support player performance, recovery, and preparation throughout the regular season and playoffs. BioSteel products will be integrated across team and league environments, ensuring players have access to trusted hydration during training, travel, and game days.In addition to hydration support, The Basketball League will implement the BioSteel Teams App as its official league-wide team management platform. The app will assist teams and players with communication, scheduling, attendance tracking, and overall team organization—bringing added operational support to clubs across the league.“Partnering with The Basketball League allows us to support athletes both on and off the court,” said Dan Crosby, Owner of BioSteel. “Providing clean hydration is at the core of what we do, but we’re equally excited to support the league operationally through the BioSteel Teams App. Together, we’re focused on helping players and teams perform at their best.”Leadership at The Basketball League welcomed the partnership and emphasized the shared commitment to athlete development and professionalism.“We’re thrilled to partner with BioSteel and bring their products to athletes across our league,” said David Magley, President of The Basketball League. “Their dedication to clean, high-quality sports nutrition aligns with our mission to provide the best possible environment for our players to develop and compete. This partnership strengthens our ability to support athletes across our teams and markets.”About BioSteelFounded in 2009, BioSteel is a leading sports nutrition company focused on producing clean, high-quality hydration and performance products trusted by professional athletes, teams, and active individuals around the world. Made without artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives, BioSteel products are NSF Certified for Sport and designed to support performance from grassroots sport to elite competition.About The Basketball League (TBL)Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, The Basketball League (TBL) is a professional basketball organization dedicated to providing opportunities for athletes, coaches, and communities while promoting the growth of the sport. With teams located across the United States, TBL continues to expand its footprint while creating a competitive and professional environment for players pursuing the next level of their careers.

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