The Cherry Blossom Festival 2026 at DASSAI BLUE Sake Brewery, Hyde Park, NY

April 11-12 and 18-19 at the brewery in Hyde Park, NY

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DASSAI BLUE

DASSAI sake brewery

DASSAI BLUE Sake Brewery opened in September 2023

DASSAI BLUE Sake Brewery will host 2nd Annual Cherry Blossom Festival over two weekends: April 11–12 and 18-19

HYDE PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DASSAI BLUE Sake Brewery, Hudson Valley’s only sake brewery, is delighted to host 2nd Annual Cherry Blossom Festival over two weekends: April 11–12 and 18-19. This is a free community event — no tickets required. The brewery will be open to the public as we welcome guests of all ages to celebrate the arrival of spring with cherry blossom trees in the field of the brewery.

The Cherry Blossom Festival, or Sakura Matsuri (桜祭り), is one of Japan’s most beloved seasonal traditions. Families and friends gather to picnic beneath blooming cherry blossom trees and enjoy the beauty of the season together.

DASSAI BLUE will honor this tradition with Japanese festive activities, live music and cultural performances, an outdoor market featuring local artists, and a variety of food pop-ups. Last year, we welcomed more than 1,500 visitors to our brewery for this special celebration, and we are excited to once again bring the community together and welcome families and friends to celebrate the long-awaited arrival of spring.


Information about Cherry Blossom Festival 2026
-Dates:
April 11th, 12th and 17th 18th
-Time:
11AM-5PM
-Location:
DASSAI BLUE Sake Brewery - 5 St. Andrews Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538
*On-site parking will be available for visitors

Festival Highlight:
All varieties of our sake and sake cocktails
Samurai performance by Samurai Sword Soul
Taiko ( Japanese drums ) performance
Sashimi grade tuna block sale

Food:
Freshly prepared sushi
Japanese pancakes (Okonomiyaki)
Japanese beef stew
A food truck from Cousins Maine lobster & Flavor Bandits Truck
Barbara’s Cafe & Gelato

Markets:
We have a mix of local and NYC vendors coming to sell their crafts, food, textiles and furniture. Some specialize in Japanese goods and products.

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Yuna Walker
DASSAI USA INC
+1 845-407-0721
email us here
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Contact
Yuna Walker
DASSAI USA INC
+1 845-407-0721
Company/Organization
Dassai USA, INC.
5 St. Andrews Rd
Hyde Park, New York, 12538
United States
+1 845-407-0721
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About

DASSAI BLUE marks a significant milestone for the DASSAI brand: bringing production outside of Japan and into the U.S. for the first time in their history. The name DASSAI BLUE is derived from the proverb translated as, “Although blue dye comes from the indigo plant, it is bluer than indigo.” Adhering to the same dedication to quality found at their brewery in Japan, DASSAI BLUE is produced at their state-of-the-art brewery in Hyde Park, NY and made exclusively with Yamada Nishiki rice, the “king of sake rice.” Polished to the most prestigious category, Junmai Daiginjo, the sake is brewed using “craft sake” methods—making sake batch by batch, koji by hand, and fermenting in small tanks. DASSAI BLUE prides itself on making delicious, aromatic sake born in the USA.

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