The Cherry Blossom Festival 2026 at DASSAI BLUE Sake Brewery, Hyde Park, NY
DASSAI BLUE Sake Brewery will host 2nd Annual Cherry Blossom Festival over two weekends: April 11–12 and 18-19HYDE PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DASSAI BLUE Sake Brewery, Hudson Valley’s only sake brewery, is delighted to host 2nd Annual Cherry Blossom Festival over two weekends: April 11–12 and 18-19. This is a free community event — no tickets required. The brewery will be open to the public as we welcome guests of all ages to celebrate the arrival of spring with cherry blossom trees in the field of the brewery.
The Cherry Blossom Festival, or Sakura Matsuri (桜祭り), is one of Japan’s most beloved seasonal traditions. Families and friends gather to picnic beneath blooming cherry blossom trees and enjoy the beauty of the season together.
DASSAI BLUE will honor this tradition with Japanese festive activities, live music and cultural performances, an outdoor market featuring local artists, and a variety of food pop-ups. Last year, we welcomed more than 1,500 visitors to our brewery for this special celebration, and we are excited to once again bring the community together and welcome families and friends to celebrate the long-awaited arrival of spring.
Information about Cherry Blossom Festival 2026
-Dates:
April 11th, 12th and 17th 18th
-Time:
11AM-5PM
-Location:
DASSAI BLUE Sake Brewery - 5 St. Andrews Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538
*On-site parking will be available for visitors
Festival Highlight:
All varieties of our sake and sake cocktails
Samurai performance by Samurai Sword Soul
Taiko ( Japanese drums ) performance
Sashimi grade tuna block sale
Food:
Freshly prepared sushi
Japanese pancakes (Okonomiyaki)
Japanese beef stew
A food truck from Cousins Maine lobster & Flavor Bandits Truck
Barbara’s Cafe & Gelato
Markets:
We have a mix of local and NYC vendors coming to sell their crafts, food, textiles and furniture. Some specialize in Japanese goods and products.
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Yuna Walker
DASSAI USA INC
+1 845-407-0721
email us here
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