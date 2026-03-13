Former Insurance Defense Attorney Launches New Mission: Fighting for Injury Victims in Huntington, West Virginia

Photo of the Ashworth Nord Personal Injury Law Office in Huntington, West Virginia Logo of the Ashworth Nord Personal Injury Law Firm Ryan Ashworth, Portrait

Personal Injury Lawyer, Ashworth Nord Uses Insider Legal Strategies to Help Injury Victims in Huntington, WV Beat Insurance Companies at Their Own Game

I spent years behind closed doors with the insurance companies. Now, I use that knowledge to get the maximum possible compensation for the people who are hurting the most.” — Ryan Ashworth

HUNTINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years representing major insurance companies, attorney Ryan Ashworth has shifted his focus to representing injury victims throughout West Virginia and Ohio through his law firm, Ashworth Nord Ashworth, a former insurance defense attorney and U.S. Marine, now uses his knowledge of how insurance companies evaluate and defend claims to advocate for individuals and families who have been injured due to negligence. Ashworth Nord maintains offices now as a personal injury lawyer in Huntington , West Virginia, and Marietta, Ohio, and represents clients across both states in serious personal injury cases.“I spent years behind closed doors with the insurance companies,” said Ashworth. “I know how they think, how they delay, and how they try to devalue legitimate claims. Now, I use that knowledge to get the maximum possible compensation for the people who are hurting the most.” Ashworth aims to bring the same discipline and grit of his U.S Marine background to fight for each victim of personal injury in Huntington, WV, Marietta, Ohio, and beyond.A Different Perspective on Injury LawAshworth’s background as both an U.S Marine and a former insurance defense attorney has shaped the firm’s approach to litigation and case preparation. Before founding Ashworth Nord, he worked on the defense side of injury claims, helping large organizations evaluate and defend complex litigation. During that time, Ashworth represented major insurance companies including State Auto, Nationwide, and State Farm, as well as large corporate clients such as Massey Energy.His work also included representing high-profile individuals and professionals facing significant legal claims, including famous comedian Andy Dick. Today, he applies that experience while representing injured clients navigating the same system.“We treat every case like it’s going to war - because that’s how you win,” Ashworth said. “Insurance companies don’t hand out fair settlements out of kindness. They only move when they know you’re ready to take it all the way.”Focus on Serious Injury Cases in Huntington, WVAshworth Nord represents individuals and families who are victims of personal injury in Huntington, West Virginia , and throughout the surrounding region who have been seriously injured due to negligence. The firm focuses on personal injury cases involving significant physical, financial, and long-term impacts on victims and their families.The firm handles a range of personal injury matters, including:• Car, truck, and motorcycle accidents• Medical malpractice• Wrongful death claims• Catastrophic and serious personal injuriesThese cases often involve complex liability issues, insurance negotiations, and substantial damages, requiring careful investigation and strategic case preparation.Ashworth Nord’s experience on both sides of the legal system provides additional insight into how insurance companies evaluate claims and approach litigation. That perspective helps guide the firm’s strategy when representing injury victims seeking accountability and fair compensation.A Website Rebrand Reflecting the Firm’s ApproachRyan Ashworth believes the rebrand of the firm’s website to “TheMarineLawyerDotCom” reflects a deeper purpose: to deliver “aggressive, trial-ready representation built on military discipline and inside knowledge of how insurance companies work”.Said Ashworth, “while some attorneys settle for quick wins, like poachers who take the horn and leave the rest behind - we go after the whole animal. Every angle, every loss, every damage is pursued with precision and strategy to ensure clients get the full justice they’re owed.”Serving Clients Across West Virginia and OhioAshworth Nord represents injury victims across West Virginia and Ohio and offers consultations for individuals seeking legal guidance after an accident or serious injury. The firm operates from offices in Huntington, West Virginia, and Marietta, Ohio, and works with clients throughout both states.Individuals who believe they may have a personal injury claim, or who have been injured due to someone else’s negligence, are encouraged to contact Ashworth Nord to discuss their situation and determine what legal options may be available. The firm offers free case evaluations and represents clients on a “No-Win, No-Fee” contingency basis.For more information, visit themarinelawyer.com, call (304) 944-4994, or visit the Huntington office at:Ashworth Nord911 3rd Ave, Suite 210Huntington, WV 25701About Ashworth NordAshworth Nord is a personal injury law firm serving clients across West Virginia and Ohio with offices in Huntington, WV, and Marietta, OH. Founded by attorney Ryan Ashworth, a former insurance defense lawyer and U.S. Marine - with Steve Nord - the firm represents individuals and families involved in serious injury cases including vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, and wrongful death claims. Ryan Ashworth has represented major insurance companies including State Auto, Nationwide, and State Farm, large corporate clients such as Massey Energy, and high-profile individuals, including famous comedian Andy Dick.

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