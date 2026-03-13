Alliance Française Miami Metro: Promoting the French Language and Culture in Miami

Alliance Française Miami Metro

The Alliance Française Miami Metro is working to spread the French culture and language in Miami.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Française Miami Metro, a non-profit cultural institution, works to promote the French language and Francophone cultures in the Miami metropolitan area, serving a broad and diverse audience – from children to retirees, teenagers to professionals.The Miami chapter is part of the vast global network of Alliances Françaises, present in more than 130 countries worldwide, whose mission is to promote the French language, encourage cultural exchange, and build lasting bridges between France, the Francophone world, and local communities.Alliance Française Miami Metro offers French courses from beginner to advanced levels, both in person and online. These courses are taught in both group and private settings. All courses are taught by qualified, experienced instructors and follow the standards of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). The Alliance is also an official testing center for French language certifications and exams, contributing to the academic and professional recognition of learners.Beyond language instruction, Alliance Française Miami Metro plays a central role in Miami’s cultural life, organizing public events such as lectures, literary encounters, film screenings, artistic workshops, concerts, exhibitions, and panel discussions throughout the year.Alliance Française Miami Metro contributes to the cultural vitality of the region through partnerships with local and international cultural, educational, and diplomatic institutions. The goal is to make the alliance as diverse as the city of Miami itself.To learn more about Alliance Française Miami Metro, visit their website

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