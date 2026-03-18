Civic Futures Institute Launches to Restore Civic Imagination

We have lost the ability - and the invitation - to imagine a better civic future.” — Dr. Lisa Duty, founder of Civic Futures Institute

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civic Futures Institute, a new national, nonpartisan organization, has officially launched. The organization exists to restore civic imagination and help people reclaim their agency to shape the future of American democratic life.At a time of rising polarization, eroding trust, and rapid change, Civic Futures Institute helps civic and private-sector leaders think beyond the immediate moment and make stronger long-term decisions. Its work focuses on civic life - how people participate in, contribute to, renew, and sustain the communities and institutions that make self-government possible."American democracy is a great experiment that is never finished. Every generation is asked to renew it. But people have lost the ability - and the invitation - to imagine a better civic future. When imagination fades, agency fades with it," said Lisa Duty, Ph.D., founder of Civic Futures Institute. "Civic Futures Institute exists to help more people see new possibilities, rediscover their agency, and take part in building what comes next."The organization launches with a signature research project underway: Map of the Future: Civic Life in America's Next Decade. Releasing in fall 2026, the project will explore possible, probable, and preferred futures for civic life in 2036 and help people consider the future they want to build."Civic Futures Institute fills an important gap in American civic life by giving serious attention to the future as a matter of public responsibility," said David Staley, futurist and author of The AI Symposium. "It brings long-range thinking to a domain that needs not only energy and commitment, but greater strategic imagination."Civic Futures Institute is led by Dr. Lisa Duty, futurist, strategist, and advisor whose work spans foresight, innovation, and civic renewal. She is the Futures Consultant for Future Ohio 2076, an initiative of America 250-Ohio.For more information, visit civicfutures.us

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