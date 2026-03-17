Major neighborhood retail center with development potential in Agoura Hills listed for $18.1M

Aerial view of Agoura Hills Town Center. Birds-eye view of Agoura Hills Town Center Plaza view of Agoura Hills Town Center.

56,259 SF Agoura Hills Town Center is nearly fully leased and located along key 101 freeway corridor.

In addition to its current income profile, the underlying land component presents potential future redevelopment or repositioning opportunities in a market where new commercial development is limited.” — David Meir, Anvers Capital Partners

AGOURA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agoura Hills Town Center, a neighborhood retail center with further development potential, located at 30105–30135 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills, has been listed for sale with an asking price of $18.1 million.The property is being marketed by Anvers Capital Partners ( anverscp.com ) and Peak Commercial ( peakcommercial.com ).The retail center totals 56,259 square feet across four buildings situated on a 5.8-acre site along the Agoura Road commercial corridor near the 101 freeway, providing access to surrounding residential communities throughout the Conejo Valley and western San Fernando Valley.The center is currently 97.96 percent leased and features a mix of service-oriented tenants serving nearby residential neighborhoods. Current tenants include Fleet Feet Sports, Water Wings, Original Method Pilates, Vargo Physical Therapy, and Academy of Dance Westlake Village, among others.The offering is being marketed at a 7.2 percent cap rate based on projected year-one net operating income of approximately $1.3 million.“Agoura Hills Town Center is a well-located neighborhood retail property within a market defined by strong demographics and long-term residential stability,” said Jack Minassian, managing director at Anvers Capital Partners. “The center’s tenant mix reflects the types of everyday services that tend to perform consistently in established suburban communities.”The property sits within the Conejo Valley trade area, which includes nearby communities such as Calabasas, Westlake Village, and Thousand Oaks. The area is known for its concentration of owner-occupied housing and relatively limited retail development, factors that have historically supported demand for neighborhood-serving retail.Within a five-mile radius, the population is approximately 77,700 residents, with an average household income exceeding $162,000.“Neighborhood retail centers that serve established residential communities continue to attract investor interest because of their stability and predictable tenant demand,” said David Meir, managing director at Anvers Capital Partners. “Agoura Hills Town Center also sits on a sizeable 5.8-acre parcel with efficient parking, functional access points, and flexible retail layouts, which creates long-term optionality for the property. In addition to its current income profile, the underlying land component presents potential future redevelopment or repositioning opportunities in a market where new commercial development remains limited.”Agoura Hills is located along the 101 corridor at the western edge of Los Angeles County, providing direct regional connectivity between Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The city is also located approximately 15 minutes from the Malibu coastline.Interested parties may contact David Meir and Jack Minassian at Anvers Capital Partners, or Peak Commercial for further information regarding the property and investment opportunity.///Key Property Highlights:• Property: Agoura Hills Town Center• Location: 30105–30135 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, California• Building Size: 56,259 square feet across four buildings• Land Size: 5.8 acres• Potential land use and development opportunity• Occupancy: 97.96 percent leased• Price: $18,075,000 (Approx $321 per square foot)• Projected NOI: $1,301,221• Cap Rate: 7.20 percent///About Peak Commercial:Peak Commercial is a Southern California–based commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in investment sales, leasing, and strategic advisory services across retail, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. Working with property owners, investors, and developers throughout the region to structure and execute commercial real estate transactions, the firm delivers provides market analysis, asset positioning, and brokerage services designed to maximize long-term value for clients. Peak Commercial is a proud part of the Peak Companies group of real estate, financial, and related services companies.About Anvers Capital Partners:Anvers Capital Partners is a real estate investment group within Peak Commercial focused on identifying and executing investment opportunities across commercial real estate assets. The group specializes in the acquisition, disposition, and strategic positioning of retail and mixed-use properties, with a focus on well-located assets in supply-constrained markets. Anvers Capital Partners works with investors and property owners to structure transactions and investment strategies across Southern California and beyond.

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