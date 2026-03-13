GlowRow® Unveils Two New Solar-Powered Rigs, Including Holographic Floating Movie Experience

GlowRow's solar-powered holographic movie trailer at night, featuring a glowing kayak on the water next to Doc's Seafood in Corpus Christi. Group of GlowRow kayaks lit in purple and blue during a nighttime tour at dusk, demonstrating the expanded fleet capacity. GlowRow paddlers in a glowing blue kayak approaching a dramatically lit ship at night, showcasing immersive special event experiences.

GlowRow® expands its fleet with innovative solar-powered trailers, introducing "Driftin' Float Flix" a holographic on-water movie experience.

Steve Jobs said, "You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards." Innovations like this run deeper than perceived, forging core memories never forgotten.” — Zack Jurasek, Founder of GlowRow

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlowRowUnveils Two New Solar-Powered Mobile Rigs, Including a Holographic Floating Movie Experience in Corpus ChristiGlowRowis raising the bar again with the reveal of two new solar-powered mobile trailer builds designed to expand fleet capacity, elevate special events, and further cement GlowRowas the leader in nighttime kayaking innovation.The GlowRowHolographic Movie Trailer (Special Events, Coming Soon)GlowRowis preparing to launch what is believed to be the world’s first solar-powered holographic movie display built into a kayak trailer. Designed specifically for special events, this new mobile rig will carry 15 crystal-clear GlowRowkayaks and deliver a floating movie-night experience inspired by classic drive-in theaters, except this one takes place on the water, under the stars, and fully illuminated.The experience will feature wireless, IP67-rated headphones with built-in LED lighting, creating a silent, immersive audio environment similar to a silent disco, except this is not a disco. This is a holographic unveiling of a floating movie experience, engineered to be scalable, immersive, and powered entirely by solar energy.GlowRowis also exploring optional theatrical elements to enhance select screenings, because the only thing better than watching Jaws from a glowing kayak is watching it while a suspicious remote-controlled shark fin may or may not surface nearby.Planned location: next door to Doc’s Seafood on North Padre Island in Corpus Christi, Texas. Guests who purchase a GlowRowNorth Padre experience will receive a $2 margarita coupon redeemable at Doc’s Seafood.The GlowRowMobile Trailer (Mobile Expansion)In addition to the movie trailer, GlowRowis unveiling a second mobile rig designed to carry an additional 12 kayaks. This new mobile trailer increases deployment flexibility across markets and supports faster scaling for peak seasons, pop-up operations, and high-demand weekends. Kerrville Reopening After the 2025 FloodGlowRowis also reopening its Kerrville location following the catastrophic July 4, 2025 flood. Many lives were lost in that event, and GlowRowextends heartfelt condolences to those who lost loved ones and livelihoods. Kerrville holds deep significance for the company, and rebuilding the location is both intentional and personal.Built on Green Energy, Built for Real-World UseGlowRowoperates as a 100 percent solar-powered, zero carbon footprint kayaking company. Every illuminated element, including kayaks, trailers, paddles, and the upcoming holographic movie display, is powered solely through solar energy, reinforcing GlowRow’s commitment to sustainable, forward-thinking operations.Quote“GlowRowdoes not copy trends. We build the next one. Two new mobile rigs, more capacity, and a special event experience that turns a floating movie night into something people talk about for years.”What’s NextGlowRowlaunch in the “Special Events” section highlighting the holographic floating movie experience and additional limited-availability event offerings designed around GlowRow’s engineering discipline, safety-first culture, and unmistakable showmanship.About GlowRowGlowRowis an award-winning nighttime kayaking experience built around patented innovation , rigorous safety standards, and unforgettable tours across Texas. Known for its crystal-clear kayaks, proprietary lighting systems, and distinctive brand voice, GlowRowcontinues to redefine what’s possible on the water after dark.

The GlowRow Experience: Solar-Powered Adventures & Holographic Movie Nights

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