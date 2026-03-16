Centricity Partners with CCA Global to Bring 5-Year Accidental Damage Protection Plan to Its Retailers Nationwide

Centricity Accidents happen, damage protection covers them Centricity team members attending the 2026 CCA Global Convention

Industry leading flooring protection helps retailers and consumers

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centricity , a leading provider of flooring protection solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with CCA Global Partners, one of the largest cooperatives of independent flooring retailers in the country. The collaboration will introduce Centricity’s 5-Year Accidental Damage Protection Plan to CCA Global’s extensive network of more than 1,000 member stores, helping retailers unlock new revenue opportunities while delivering a more complete customer experience.Demand for flooring protection continues to surge. Recent consumer research shows that 80% of buyers want protection when purchasing premium flooring, and more than two-thirds say they are likely to buy it if offered. Centricity’s program meets this demand with comprehensive coverage for real-life accidents including dents, scratches, cracks, and stains, across carpet, hardwood, laminate, and all LVT/LVP flooring types.“We’re delighted to partner with CCA Global to unlock new revenue potential for their member retailers,” said Andy Iamaio, Vice President of Sales at Centricity. “Our protection plans consistently increase close rates, boost customer satisfaction, and generate meaningful margin with every sale. With turnkey training, incentives, and marketing support, retailers are equipped for success from day one.”Exclusively branded for CCA Global members as Everguard™, the flooring protection plan is powered by Centricity. Retailers participating in this program receive a complete toolkit: complimentary training, point-of-sale materials, SPIFF incentives, and custom performance dashboards to help track attach rates and identify opportunities for growth.Homeowners benefit from no deductibles or service fees, a seamless 24/7 online claims process, and a second-year cleaning benefit that helps maintain their flooring investment. In addition to flooring purchases, the protection plan is also available for CCA Global members offering kitchen cabinetry, allowing retailers to extend protection and peace of mind across multiple home investment categories.“This partnership reflects our ongoing focus on helping independent retailers grow their business while enhancing the customer experience,” said Keith Spano, President of CCA Global Partners Retail Group. “Programs like Everguard™ allow our members to offer customers additional confidence in their purchase while creating a meaningful opportunity to drive incremental revenue and margin.”For members already participating in the program, the benefits are clear.“We’ve seen firsthand how valuable this protection program can be for both our customers and our business,” said Adam Joss, owner of The Vertical Connection Carpet One. “Customers appreciate the peace of mind that comes with knowing their flooring investment is protected from everyday accidents, and it’s helped us deliver an even better overall experience. At the same time, it has created incremental revenue for our business while increasing customer satisfaction, which makes it a win for everyone involved.”With operating costs rising and local competition increasing, independent flooring retailers are seeking incremental ways to grow revenue and provide a better customer shopping experience. This partnership provides a fresh, margin-positive solution that benefits retailers and customers alike.________________________________________About CentricityCentricity collaborates with retailers, builder solutions companies, distributors, and manufacturers to deliver tailor-made product protection solutions, fostering increased revenue and cultivating a base of satisfied, loyal customers. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Centricity stands as a privately held and wholly owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corporation, a venerable company with more than 49 years of rich history in service and protection. For further information, please visit Centricity's website.About CCA Global PartnersCCA Global Partners is the largest flooring cooperative in North America, supporting thousands of independent retailers through leading brands including Carpet One Floor & Home, Flooring America, Flooring Canada, and The Floor Trader. Through innovative marketing, technology, merchandising, and business services, CCA Global helps its members compete more effectively in their local markets while delivering exceptional experiences to their customers.Media ContactsSandra BoultonMarketing Manager, CentricitySBoulton@Centricity.com313-969-5469Keesha HargisSenior Director of Marketing Operations & Communications, CCAkhargis@ccaglobal.com603-626-2108

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