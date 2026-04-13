Arsahd Founder Kerry Meikle Highlights Concerns Around Diaper Rash and Advocates for Improved Diaper Standards

A mother holding her baby in a soft, neutral nursery, symbolizing the increasing focus on protecting sensitive skin and preventing diaper rash through better diaper design. A close-up of an Arsahd premium diaper held in hand, highlighting its soft materials and fast-absorbing core designed to help keep moisture away from a baby’s skin. A mother smiles at her baby during a calm moment of care, reflecting the growing priority parents place on comfort, dryness, and protecting sensitive skin.

As a mother of five, Meikle shares how diaper performance may contribute to irritation, encouraging a shift toward higher standards in infant care.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For generations, parents have been told that diaper rash is simply part of raising a baby. But Kerry Meikle, mom of five and founder of diaper company Arsahd, believes that assumption deserves to be challenged.After experiencing repeated diaper rash and leak issues with her own children, Meikle began researching how diapers are designed and why some perform better than others. What started as a mother’s search for answers led her to launch Arsahd, a company focused on improving performance, transparency, and comfort in everyday baby essentials.“For years parents have been told diaper rash is something something parents are told to expect when they have a baby.” Meikle said. “I refused to accept that as the standard. When diapers are thoughtfully designed and manage moisture properly, babies’ skin should be protected — not constantly irritated. Something that can be extremely painful for a baby shouldn’t just be accepted as inevitable when better diaper design can help prevent it.”Diaper rash remains one of the most common concerns parents face during infancy. While occasional irritation can occur for many reasons, Meikle says parents often underestimate how much diaper design — including absorption, breathability, and the materials touching a baby’s skin — can influence skin health.To help parents better understand the role diaper design plays in skin health, Meikle recently shared an educational video explaining how absorption, breathability, and moisture control directly impact a baby’s skin.“Babies wear diapers almost around the clock,” Meikle said. “Something that touches their skin that often should be designed with extraordinary care.”As more parents become aware of what touches their baby’s skin each day, conversations around transparency in baby products are growing. Meikle believes those conversations are long overdue.“At Arsahd, we believe babies deserve better than ‘good enough,’” Meikle said. “Parents shouldn’t feel like diaper rash is something they simply have to accept.”Meikle launched Arsahd after searching for a diaper that would better support her own children’s sensitive skin. Her journey as a founder working to raise standards in baby care products was previously featured in an interview with NBC Miami following the launch of Arsahd and its mission to create safer, higher-performance diapers for babies.Today, Meikle continues advocating for greater transparency and higher expectations in baby care products, encouraging parents to rethink what should be considered “normal".Arsahd is a premium diaper company founded by mom of five Kerry Meikle. After experiencing persistent diaper rash and leak issues with her own children, Meikle set out to create a diaper thoughtfully designed to prioritize skin comfort, absorption performance, and transparency in the materials that touch a baby’s skin. Today, Arsahd is rooted in a simple belief: babies deserve better than “good enough.” A principle that guides everything the company does — we don’t compromise on the skin we love most.

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