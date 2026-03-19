TuxCare Announces Strategic Expansion of its CVE Tracker for End-of-Life Open-Source Software

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced a major expansion of its Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Tracker . TuxCare’s CVE Tracker now extends beyond its original focus on end-of-life (EOL) operating systems to track vulnerabilities across the entire end-of-life open-source stack, including language runtimes, software development libraries, frameworks, and applications.Designed to serve as a single trusted source of EOL open-source vulnerability intelligence, the greatly expanded CVE Tracker helps identify risks that may not be operationally visible through traditional CVE databases by adding EOL-specific context and surfacing vulnerabilities introduced through transitive dependencies. Coverage will continue to expand over time as TuxCare adds CVE data for additional technologies supported through its Endless Lifecycle Support offerings.“This strategic expansion of TuxCare’s CVE Tracker adds immediate value for organizations that rely on open source by making EOL vulnerability risk clear and actionable, combining vulnerability details with lifecycle status, fix availability context, and transitive dependency exposure,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “By consolidating this intelligence into a single trusted source across an expanding set of open-source components, CVE Tracker gives organizations comprehensive visibility into otherwise hidden exposure so they can prioritize remediation and mitigate risk faster.”Arming organizations with full open-source stack coverage, TuxCare’s CVE Tracker differentiates itself from traditional CVE databases by delivering:-- EOL-First Vulnerability Focus: Purpose-built to surface vulnerabilities in open-source components that are no longer supported in one place.-- Transitive Dependency Intelligence: Provides continuous visibility into direct and transitive dependency exposure, where an estimated 65-80% of end-of-life risk often resides.-- Informed by Real-World Patching Expertise: Backed by more than a decade of TuxCare’s open-source security and patching experience and a mature, scalable patching process that has enabled rapid expansion of supported technologies, from Linux operating systems to hundreds of open-source projects across multiple languages today.Visit the TuxCare CVE Tracker here About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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