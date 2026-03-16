CYPFER Welcomes Former CIA Technology Leader Robert Myhill to Advisory Board

CYPFER today announced the appointment of Robert Myhill to its Advisory Board.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYPFER today announced the appointment of Robert Myhill to its Advisory Board, strengthening the company’s global leadership with deep national security, intelligence, and cybersecurity expertise.

“Cyber incidents are no longer just technical events. They are business defining moments,” said Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. “Robert understands this reality at the highest levels. His experience across intelligence, technology, and national security brings an extraordinary perspective to our organization. At CYPFER, providing Cyber Certainty™ is not a tagline. It is how we operate every day. Robert will help us protect organizations today while strengthening their resilience for what comes next.”

“Bob has spent his career operating at the intersection of mission critical technology and national security,” added Jason Hogg, Executive Chairman of CYPFER. “He brings a rare combination of strategic insight, operational discipline, and real-world experience. His guidance will be invaluable as we continue scaling CYPFER globally and supporting clients through increasingly complex threat environments.”

Mr. Myhill brings more than 20 years of service with the Central Intelligence Agency, where he held multiple senior leadership roles, most recently serving as Deputy Chief Technology Officer. His career spans operational, legislative, and technology leadership positions, including Deputy Comptroller, Deputy Director of Congressional Affairs, and CIA representative to United States Cyber Command.

Prior to his tenure at CIA, Mr. Myhill served on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where he played a key role in national intelligence reform initiatives. He was recognized with Federal Computer Week’s FED100 Award for his contributions to the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Protection Act of 2004. His distinguished career also includes the CIA Director’s Award, the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal, and the Director of National Intelligence lifetime achievement award for legislative affairs.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Myhill spent three years with BearingPoint (formerly KPMG), supporting major enterprise technology implementation and transformation programs.

Mr. Myhill holds a bachelor’s degree from The Catholic University of America and a master’s degree with distinction from the United States Naval War College. He is also a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

“CYPFER’s recovery led approach and hands on operational model immediately stood out to me,” said Mr. Myhill. “This team works directly alongside clients when it matters most. I am excited to support CYPFER as it continues building a truly global platform for cyber resilience and recovery.”

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an

experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and

data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers

and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US,

Canada, UK, LATAM, Caribbean, and Amsterdam. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and

help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove

service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement. CYPFER’s

core services include:

● Ransomware Response & Recovery – Fast containment and full restoration to minimize

downtime.

● Incident Response – Expert, recovery-focused support for ransomware, BEC, and

advanced threats.

● Digital Forensics – Investigations to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and

protect data.

● Post-Breach Restoration – On-site or remote recovery teams restoring systems and

operations quickly.

● Cyber Risk Services & Retainers – Pre- and post-breach expertise including technical

testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and guaranteed priority access to CYPFER’s

recovery experts.

CYPFER is a global force in cybersecurity, operating from offices in the United States,

Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the Cayman

Islands.

With more than 250 full-time experts protecting organizations across six continents and 12

time zones, CYPFER delivers unmatched scale and expertise. As part of its ongoing global

expansion, the company is on track to grow its team to more than 300 elite cybersecurity

professionals by the end of 2025.

For inquiries, please contact our PR Team at news@cypfer.com

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