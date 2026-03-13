THIS IS IT NETWORK™ Presents WELEAD Women in Leadership Powered by Zoom at SXSW

This Is It Network

Visionary Founder Cheldin Barlatt Rumer Brings Together Influential Women Leaders for an Afternoon of Conversation, Connection, and Purposeful Leadership

WELEAD creates a space where women can share their stories openly, learn from one another, and build relationships that spark lasting momentum” — Cheldin Barlatt Rumer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- THIS IS IT NETWORK ™ presents WELEAD Women in Leadership, powered by Zoom , hosted by the SXSW Innovation House during South by Southwest (SXSW) on Sunday, March 15 (Brazos Hall, 204 E 4th St, Austin, TX 78701). This inspiring and high-energy gathering marks the official global launch of the THIS IS IT NETWORK™ digital platform and is designed to bring together visionary women leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs for an afternoon centered on conversation and connection.THIS IS IT NETWORK™ is a global digital streaming platform connecting remarkable women through inspiring stories, educational entertainment, and interactive events. The platform is now available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Roku. The network reaches more than 195,000 women leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs within its SCREAM YOUR DREAM™ community each month through its international platform and social media outlets.Led by visionary founder and Executive Producer Cheldin Barlatt Rumer , WELEAD reflects the core mission of THIS IS IT NETWORK™ — amplifying women’s voices through educational entertainment, authentic storytelling, and meaningful community experiences. In partnership with Zoom and supported by Cerene Cryotherapy, WELEAD invites attendees to engage fully in an environment that values connection, presence, and purposeful leadership—leaving participants inspired, informed, and connected.The event will feature five curated leadership conversations with accomplished women redefining modern leadership. Each discussion offers real-world insight into innovation, visibility, decision-making, and leading with intention, with dynamic perspectives from Tiffany Wilson (Comcast), Deanna Brown (Alpha Collective), Tara Murphy (Cerene Cryotherapy), and Kimberly Storin and Marla Davies (Zoom), who will share honest reflections on growth, influence, and leadership in today’s evolving professional landscape.“WELEAD creates a space where women can share their stories openly, learn from one another, and build relationships that spark lasting momentum,” said Cheldin Barlatt Rumer, CEO and Executive Producer of THIS IS IT NETWORK™. “This experience reflects our ongoing commitment to elevating voices and creating access to conversations that move women and communities forward.”EVENT DETAILSEVENT NAME: THIS IS IT NETWORK™ presents WELEAD Women in Leadership powered by ZoomDATE: Sunday, March 15TIME: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM CTLOCATION: SXSW Innovation ClubhouseADDRESS: Brazos Hall, 204 E 4th St, Austin, TX 78701ABOUT THIS IS IT NETWORK™THIS IS IT NETWORK™ is a global digital streaming platform that connects remarkable women with inspiring stories, educational entertainment, and interactive events. Available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Roku, the network reaches more than 195,000 women leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs within its SCREAM YOUR DREAM™ community each month through its international platform and social media channels.MEDIA CONTACTAmanda Rumore (PR): amanda@thepublicitycollective.comCheldin Barlatt Rumer, CEO/Executive Producer: cheldin@thisisittv.comFor more information about THIS IS IT NETWORK™ and the SCREAM YOUR DREAM™ mission:• LEARN MORE: https://thisisittv.com • WATCH NOW: https://www.thisisit.tv/browse • OUR REACH: https://thisisittv.com/ourreach About ZoomZoom (NASDAQ:ZM) is a system of action for modern work, turning live collaboration into completed results. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, phone, contact center, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI Companion. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com.MEDIA CONTACTRebecca Bernhard: rebecca.bernhard@zoom.comAbout Channel MedsystemsChannel Medsystems is a privately held company dedicated to transforming women’s healthcare globally through its flagship product, the CereneCryotherapy Device. Cerene is a non-hormonal, incision-free treatment designed to provide safe, effective, and convenient therapy for women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) and dysmenorrhea without the need for anesthesia. Offering a modern alternative to invasive surgery or long-term medications, Channel Medsystems is committed to improving patient outcomes, broadening access, and empowering women with greater control over their care.MEDIA CONTACTTara Murphy Vice President, MarketingChannel Medsystemstmurphy@cerene.com215-620-3004

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