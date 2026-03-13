THIS IS IT NETWORK™ Presents WELEAD Women in Leadership Powered by Zoom at SXSW
This Is It Network
Visionary Founder Cheldin Barlatt Rumer Brings Together Influential Women Leaders for an Afternoon of Conversation, Connection, and Purposeful Leadership
THIS IS IT NETWORK™ is a global digital streaming platform connecting remarkable women through inspiring stories, educational entertainment, and interactive events. The platform is now available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Roku. The network reaches more than 195,000 women leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs within its SCREAM YOUR DREAM™ community each month through its international platform and social media outlets.
Led by visionary founder and Executive Producer Cheldin Barlatt Rumer, WELEAD reflects the core mission of THIS IS IT NETWORK™ — amplifying women’s voices through educational entertainment, authentic storytelling, and meaningful community experiences. In partnership with Zoom and supported by Cerene Cryotherapy, WELEAD invites attendees to engage fully in an environment that values connection, presence, and purposeful leadership—leaving participants inspired, informed, and connected.
The event will feature five curated leadership conversations with accomplished women redefining modern leadership. Each discussion offers real-world insight into innovation, visibility, decision-making, and leading with intention, with dynamic perspectives from Tiffany Wilson (Comcast), Deanna Brown (Alpha Collective), Tara Murphy (Cerene Cryotherapy), and Kimberly Storin and Marla Davies (Zoom), who will share honest reflections on growth, influence, and leadership in today’s evolving professional landscape.
“WELEAD creates a space where women can share their stories openly, learn from one another, and build relationships that spark lasting momentum,” said Cheldin Barlatt Rumer, CEO and Executive Producer of THIS IS IT NETWORK™. “This experience reflects our ongoing commitment to elevating voices and creating access to conversations that move women and communities forward.”
EVENT DETAILS
EVENT NAME: THIS IS IT NETWORK™ presents WELEAD Women in Leadership powered by Zoom
DATE: Sunday, March 15
TIME: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM CT
LOCATION: SXSW Innovation Clubhouse
ADDRESS: Brazos Hall, 204 E 4th St, Austin, TX 78701
ABOUT THIS IS IT NETWORK™
THIS IS IT NETWORK™ is a global digital streaming platform that connects remarkable women with inspiring stories, educational entertainment, and interactive events. Available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Roku, the network reaches more than 195,000 women leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs within its SCREAM YOUR DREAM™ community each month through its international platform and social media channels.
MEDIA CONTACT
Amanda Rumore (PR): amanda@thepublicitycollective.com
Cheldin Barlatt Rumer, CEO/Executive Producer: cheldin@thisisittv.com
For more information about THIS IS IT NETWORK™ and the SCREAM YOUR DREAM™ mission:
• LEARN MORE: https://thisisittv.com
• WATCH NOW: https://www.thisisit.tv/browse
• OUR REACH: https://thisisittv.com/ourreach
About Zoom
Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) is a system of action for modern work, turning live collaboration into completed results. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, phone, contact center, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI Companion. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com.
MEDIA CONTACT
Rebecca Bernhard: rebecca.bernhard@zoom.com
About Channel Medsystems
Channel Medsystems is a privately held company dedicated to transforming women’s healthcare globally through its flagship product, the Cerene® Cryotherapy Device. Cerene is a non-hormonal, incision-free treatment designed to provide safe, effective, and convenient therapy for women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) and dysmenorrhea without the need for anesthesia. Offering a modern alternative to invasive surgery or long-term medications, Channel Medsystems is committed to improving patient outcomes, broadening access, and empowering women with greater control over their care.
MEDIA CONTACT
Tara Murphy Vice President, Marketing
Channel Medsystems
tmurphy@cerene.com
215-620-3004
Amanda Rumore
The Publicity Collective
+1 602-845-9199
email us here
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