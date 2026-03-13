GlowRow® Earns Consecutive International Excellence in Service Award from UK Travel & Hospitality

GlowRow's partial collection of crystal trophies, including the 2024/25 Innovative Experience of the Year from UK Travel & Hospitality and Texas tourism awards. Aerial view of GlowRow's crystal-clear kayaks illuminated in green and blue under the stars, showcasing the award-winning nighttime adventure experience. Close-up of GlowRow guides paddling a glowing kayak, highlighting proprietary LED systems and safety gear in an immersive nighttime tour.

GlowRow® secures its second consecutive global award for innovation & service in nighttime adventure tourism, validating its leadership in kayaking experiences.

Helen Keller "Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much," The awards do not reflect my effort or any singular person of GlowRow, they are a result of the incredible team collective effort.” — Zack Jurasek, Founder of GlowRow

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlowRowhas once again captured global attention, earning the Excellence in Service Award from a UK-based Travel & Hospitality awards organization... marking the second consecutive year the company has received international recognition for its innovation, service quality, and operational excellence.The award reinforces GlowRow’s position as the global standard for nighttime adventure tourism, with international recognition validating what competitors have been trying to replicate.Then, in 2025, GlowRowshowcased even more dominance with key Texas State Tourism wins:Tourism Advocate of the Year – 2025 & Tourism Rising Star – 2025Two awards. One night. And another clear sign that GlowRowisn’t just participating in nighttime adventure tourism... GlowRowis defining it.The Full GlowRowAwards Lineup (Updated 2025)• Innovative Experience of the Year – Travel & Hospitality Awards (UK) 2024/2025• Small Attraction of the Year – State of Tourism 2023• Best of the Best Destination – ABA Magazine 2023• USA Today 10Best – #2 Kayak Tour in the Nation 2025• Tourism Champion of the Year – 2024• Experience of the Year – State of Tourism 2024• Tourism Advocate of the Year – 2025• Tourism Rising Star – 2025• AI Showdown Winner – 2025Founded in Texas, GlowRowis known for redefining night kayaking through patented technology, crystal-clear kayaks, proprietary lighting systems, and a safety-forward operational model that blends engineering discipline with immersive storytelling. What began as a local experiment has evolved into a globally noticed brand setting new standards for how outdoor experiences can be delivered after dark.“This award isn’t about flash,” said GlowRowFounder Zack Jurasek. “It’s about consistency, safety, and building systems that actually work in the real world, night after night. International recognition tells us we’re doing something right, and that the standard we’ve set is being noticed well beyond Texas.”The Excellence in Service Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate sustained commitment to guest experience, operational reliability, and innovation within the travel and hospitality sector. GlowRow’s selection reflects not only its unique on-water experiences, but also its behind-the-scenes investment in safety protocols, guide training, and sustainable operations.GlowRowoperates as a 100 percent solar-powered, zero carbon footprint kayaking company, with all kayak lighting systems, trailers, paddles, and specialty event equipment powered entirely by renewable energy. This commitment to sustainability has become a defining feature of the brand as it expands into new markets and unveils new experiential offerings.The award arrives during a period of rapid growth for GlowRow, which recently announced multiple new mobile deployments, expanded fleet capacity, and the upcoming launch of special event experiences designed to push the boundaries of nighttime tourism.For more information or to book a tour, visit glowrow.com or contact info@glowrow.com.About GlowRowGlowRowredefines nighttime kayaking with patented glowing paddles , proprietary LED systems, and guided adventures that illuminate marine life under the stars. Committed to safety, sustainability, and innovation, GlowRowoperates exclusively in Texas and holds multiple state and international awards.

Discover GlowRow: Paddle Under Stars in Illuminated Kayaks

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