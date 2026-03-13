Deltron Electric Powers Home Safety with Limited-Time Savings on Surge Protection and Smoke Detectors

Deltron Electric announces safety-focused savings on surge protection devices and smoke detectors for Florida homeowners.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deltron Electric, a trusted electrical services provider serving Melbourne and Florida’s Space Coast, has announced a limited-time promotion designed to help homeowners strengthen electrical safety and protection. The offer highlights two essential home upgrades: surge protection devices and smoke detectors. By pairing professional installation with valuable savings, Deltron Electric continues its commitment to helping local residents protect their homes, appliances, and families.$50 Off Surge Protection Devices for Whole-Home SecurityAs part of the promotion, Deltron Electric is offering $50 off professionally installed surge protection devices. These systems help shield homes from power surges caused by lightning strikes, utility fluctuations, or sudden power restoration. Without proper surge protection, sensitive electronics and major appliances can suffer costly damage. Deltron Electric’s licensed electricians install surge protection devices that provide an added layer of defense for modern homes increasingly reliant on technology.Buy-One-Get-One Smoke Detector Offer Enhances Fire SafetyIn addition to surge protection savings, Deltron Electric is also featuring a buy-one-get-one offer on smoke detectors. Properly installed and functioning smoke detectors are a critical component of residential fire safety, providing early warnings that can save lives and reduce property damage. This special offer makes it easier for homeowners to replace aging units or add detectors in key areas of the home, helping make sure more complete coverage.Professional Installation Backed by Local ExpertiseAll promotional installations are completed by Deltron Electric’s experienced, licensed electricians, who follow current electrical codes and safety standards. With more than two decades of service in the local area, the company is recognized for dependable workmanship, prompt service, and attention to detail. Each installation is customized to the home’s electrical system to support long-term safety and performance.Customer Feedback and Ongoing ImprovementCustomer feedback plays an important role in Deltron Electric’s continued growth and service excellence. Homeowners who take advantage of the surge protection or smoke detector promotions are encouraged to share their experiences and reviews. Feedback helps the company refine its services and better meet the needs of the community. Homeowners can learn more about Deltron Electric’s services and share their feedback by visiting www.deltronelectricfl.com A Continued Commitment to Home SafetyThrough these limited-time offers, Deltron Electric reinforces its mission to make essential electrical safety upgrades more accessible for local homeowners. By combining savings with professional installation and a strong focus on customer satisfaction, the company continues to support safer homes throughout Melbourne and the Space Coast.About Deltron ElectricDeltron Electric, a premier electrical company based in Cocoa, FL, delivers a wide range of residential and commercial electrical services throughout Brevard County, FL, and surrounding areas. Renowned for its complete satisfaction guarantee and top-notch products, the company specializes in electrical panel installations , lighting upgrades, and electric car charger installations . Each service is executed by certified, licensed, and highly trained electricians dedicated to prompt responses and timely project completions. Additionally, Deltron Electric supplies Generac generators , which guarantee continuous power during outages due to their reliability, effectiveness, and adaptability to Florida’s unpredictable weather.To learn more about Deltron Electric or to schedule a service, visit https://www.deltronelectricfl.com/

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