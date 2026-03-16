eBliss Global Adds Industry Veteran and Dealer Advocate Tom Roth to Leadership Team

Dealer-focused initiative strengthens eBliss commitment to independent bike retailers

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eBliss Global has announced that longtime industry leader and dealer advocate Tom Roth has joined the company to lead its bicycle dealer-focused growth strategy.Roth has already played a key role in helping eBliss develop what the company believes is one of the most expansive dealer support programs in the market, designed to restore margins, support local shops, and strengthen community-based cycling businesses.“I’m excited to help lead our bicycle retailer initiatives,” said Roth. “ It is absolutely shameful to see how some dealers are being treated today. I want dealers to know that when they partner with eBliss Global, they’re partnering with a company that is going to have their back.”Roth brings more than 40 years of experience in the bicycle industry, beginning his career as a young mechanic and later serving as president of a bicycle company. He also remains closely connected to retail through his family-owned Independent Bicycle Dealer (IBD) and rental business in Cape May, New Jersey. Throughout his career, Roth has built deep relationships with bike shops across the United States and is widely respected for his passion and commitment to supporting local dealers.At eBliss Global, Roth will lead the company’s 18-person sales team and help deliver its Dealer Curated programs along with the company’s new line of Ride Bikes eBikes.eBliss Global’s dealer programs are built around community, support, and sustainable profitability for local bike shops. The company emphasizes strong realized margins, product support, and practical retail tools designed to help independent dealers thrive. Most importantly, the company is committed to strengthening the local cycling ecosystem by driving business to independent bike shops and building programs that put dealers and communities first.Beginning in April, eBliss Global will start delivering USA-assembled ebikes in four riding styles, with retail prices ranging from $2,200 to $2,800 USD. The company’s mission is rooted in its Ride Promise—to deliver innovative, affordable ebikes designed around joy, transportation, health, and purpose. eBliss believes that every ride should be FGR: a Fun, Great Ride.

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