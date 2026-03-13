John J. Malm & Associates Secures $300,000 Policy-Limits Settlement for Woman Severely Injured in Violent American Bulldog Attack

Naperville, Illinois – John J. Malm & Associates announced today that the firm has secured an out-of-court settlement for the policy limits of $300,000 on behalf of an Illinois woman who sustained severe and life-threatening injuries after being attacked by an American bulldog inside the dog owner’s home.

The incident occurred when the plaintiff was at the residence and, at the request of the dog’s owner, attempted to let the dog out of its crate. As she opened the crate door, the American bulldog suddenly lunged forward and attacked her without warning, biting her multiple times and causing extensive wounds to both hands, both arms, and her head. The most serious injury involved a large portion of skin being torn from her left elbow. Due to the violent and unprovoked nature of the incident, the dog was later euthanized.

At the hospital, the plaintiff’s lacerations caused her blood pressure to fall to a critical level, leading to hemorrhagic shock. She was admitted as a trauma patient for emergency stabilization. A few days later, she underwent surgery to repair the large elbow wound and remained under close medical monitoring.

“This was a terrifying and unexpected attack inside a home where our client had every reason to believe she was safe,” said Naperville dog bite attorney John J. Malm. “She was simply helping the dog’s owner by opening the crate when the bulldog suddenly and violently attacked her. We worked to ensure she received the full policy limits available to help her recover from these life-altering injuries.”

Case Overview and Investigation

The firm launched a comprehensive investigation to document the facts and circumstances surrounding the bulldog’s behavior and the attack. Witness accounts confirmed the dog had been whining inside its crate and that, the moment the plaintiff opened the door, it burst out and began biting her repeatedly.

Medical records, trauma reports, and surgical documentation detailed the severity of the wounds and the plaintiff’s rapid decline into hemorrhagic shock. Photographs and medical imaging captured the extent of the injuries, including the large deep-tissue wound on her left elbow.

Animal control documentation and veterinary records regarding the bulldog’s removal and euthanasia further underscored the severity of the attack.

Injury, Treatment, and Long-Term Impact

The plaintiff suffered deep bite wounds to her hands, arms, and head, including a significant avulsion injury to the left elbow that required surgical repair.

Her injuries triggered hemorrhagic shock, prompting immediate trauma admission. After stabilization and several days of inpatient care, she underwent surgery to address the severe elbow wound.

She continues to experience limited mobility, hypersensitivity, and pain in her left arm, along with emotional distress commonly experienced by victims of sudden, violent dog attacks.

Liability and Legal Issues

Under the Illinois Animal Control Act, individuals who own or keep a dog are strictly liable when the animal injures a person who is lawfully present and has not provoked the attack.

In this case, the plaintiff was lawfully present in the home and was acting at the dog owner’s request when she attempted to let the dog out of its crate. The severity of the dog’s response, coupled with the need for trauma care and surgery, demonstrated the dangerous nature of the incident.

The firm’s legal analysis included documentation of medical damages, ongoing treatment needs, and non-economic harms, including disfigurement, emotional trauma, and the lasting impact on the plaintiff’s daily life.

Why Serious Dog Attacks Can Occur Inside the Home

Incidents like this highlight a pattern sometimes seen in severe dog attacks occurring in residential settings. Even dogs familiar to their owners may exhibit sudden aggression when stressed, confined, or anxious. When a dog is released from a crate or other confined space, that stress can escalate quickly.

“These cases are especially difficult because victims are often helping a friend, family member, or acquaintance when the attack occurs,” said Illinois dog bite litigation attorney John J. Malm. “But when a dog causes traumatic and life-altering injuries, the law is clear: the responsible parties must be held accountable.”

Damages and Policy-Limits Recovery

The $300,000 policy-limits settlement reflects the severity of the plaintiff’s injuries and the extensive medical care required. The settlement covers trauma admission, surgery, imaging, pain management, and follow-up care, as well as long-term limitations, scarring, and other permanent effects.

“This attack was sudden and devastating, and the consequences will follow our client for years,” said Malm. “Our team ensured that every aspect of her recovery, physical, emotional, and financial, was represented in the damages claim. Securing the full policy limits was necessary and appropriate given the harm she endured.”

Insurance Coverage Issues in Residential Dog Attacks

Dog attacks that occur inside a residence often raise complicated insurance coverage questions, particularly when the injured person is visiting the home or assisting the dog’s owner.

Coverage may depend on how the homeowners policy defines who qualifies as an “insured” or what circumstances trigger liability coverage. Questions can arise regarding whether the injured person was a guest, a volunteer assisting the owner, or otherwise lawfully present on the property.

At John J. Malm & Associates, our attorneys regularly navigate these complex coverage issues to determine who is entitled to assert a claim, identify all available insurance policies, and ensure that injured clients receive the full benefits and protections the law affords.

Dog Safety and Owner Responsibility

Dog owners have a legal and moral responsibility to manage potential risks, particularly when a dog shows signs of stress or agitation. Situations involving confined dogs, such as animals inside crates or cages, can sometimes lead to unpredictable behavior if the animal is anxious or agitated.

“People often underestimate how quickly a dog’s behavior can escalate,” Malm noted. “Responsible handling and awareness of warning signs are critical to preventing violent incidents like this one.”

John J. Malm & Associates is an Illinois personal injury firm that serves clients throughout the Chicagoland area and its western suburbs with offices in Naperville and St. Charles. Our top-rated personal injury lawyers represent injured victims of automobile accidents, medical malpractice, product liability, work injuries, nursing home abuse and neglect, dog attacks, slip & fall/premises liability, wrongful death, and other accident and injury claims.

John J. Malm & Associates Personal Injury Lawyers

1730 Park Street Suite 201 Naperville, Illinois 60563

630-527-4177

https://www.malmlegal.com

Press Contact : John Malm

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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