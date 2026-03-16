Free Over-the-Air TV’s HDR Upgrades Offer An Enhanced Way to Watch March College Basketball

Technology for an Enhanced Visual Experience

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As streaming services compete aggressively for live sports rights, another viewing option is quietly evolving in broadcast television. A growing number of U.S. stations are upgrading their signals with high dynamic range (HDR) technology as part of the ATSC 3.0 “NextGen TV” transition, allowing viewers to watch live sports with enhanced picture quality using free over-the-air broadcasts.

For college basketball fans following the March tournament, the picture quality of a game can be nearly as important as the score. HDR technology expands contrast, brightness, and color range, enabling televisions to display deeper shadows, brighter highlights, and more detailed colors. During live basketball games, these improvements can make elements such as team uniforms, arena lighting, sponsor logos, and reflections on the court surface more visible while maintaining image clarity during fast-moving plays like transitions, dunks, and last-second shots.

The HDR capability is being introduced as part of the broader rollout of NextGen TV, the newest broadcast standard in the United States. The technology allows local television stations to upgrade video quality and audio formats while continuing to deliver programming free over the air.

Many modern televisions — including HD, Full HD, UHD, and 4K models — already support HDR features. Viewers who want to take advantage of HDR broadcasts may need three things: a television with HDR capability, access to a NextGen TV broadcast in their market, and in some cases a compatible tuner or receiver along with an antenna.

In markets where broadcasters have launched NextGen TV signals, some stations are transmitting sports and other programming in HDR formats such as Advanced HDR by Technicolor as part of their upgraded broadcasts.

As the NextGen TV rollout continues across the country, broadcast HDR is becoming another option for viewers who want to watch live sports with improved picture quality. For fans following March college basketball, it also highlights how free over-the-air television continues to evolve alongside streaming services as a way to watch major sporting events at home.

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