Chicago Law Firm, Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Secures $1.75 Million for Loading Dock Worker Injured at Home Depot

Chicago, Illinois – Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers has announced a $1.75 million settlement on behalf of a loading dock worker who suffered a serious back injury after an incident involving a semi-trailer at a Home Depot store in the Chicago area. The agreement resolves the worker’s personal injury claim arising from a trailer drop that occurred while he was operating a forklift.

The Home Depot worker was loading a trailer owned by a national freight carrier when the trailer suddenly dropped at the dock. The jolt threw him forward in the forklift, and he reported immediate and severe pain in his lower back. The incident ended his shift that day and, over time, would sharply curtail his ability to continue working in physically demanding warehouse positions.

The injuries sustained from this incident ultimately required back surgery and extensive follow-up care for several years. Despite treatment, he has been left with lasting physical limitations and permanent work restrictions that the firm said prevent him from returning to his prior job on the loading dock.

“This settlement reflects the profound impact that a single moment on a loading dock can have on a person’s health, livelihood, and sense of security,” said Susan E. Fransen, the Joliet, IL-based personal injury attorney at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg who represented the worker. “Our client wanted to keep working and supporting his family. When that became impossible, our task was to document the full scope of what he lost and to pursue a resolution that would help him move forward with dignity and stability.”

Fransen said the case underscores the stakes of routine safety procedures in industrial and warehouse settings, where workers often rely on others to secure trailers and equipment they do not control. She noted that modern freight and retail operations place increasing physical demands on employees, while even brief lapses in protocol can result in life-changing injuries.

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers is a Chicago personal injury law firm representing individuals in Illinois in matters involving workplace and industrial accidents, motor vehicle collisions, medical negligence, and other serious injury claims.

The attorneys at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg have successfully represented individuals and families who have been injured or lost loved ones as the result of someone’s carelessness or a workplace accident. We have achieved success in thousands of cases, recovering millions of dollars in damages for our clients in a wide variety of cases, including personal injury, car accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, pharmacy errors, dog bite injuries, and work injuries.

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers

205 W Randolph St Suite 925 Chicago, IL 60606

1 (312) 313-2414

https://www.briskmanandbriskman.com/

Press Contact : Paul Greenberg

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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