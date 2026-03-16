FacialDx Invites Professional and Youth Sports Organizations to Pilot Athlete Recovery and Health Monitoring Platform

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Sports teams, training facilities, and athletic organizations can explore advanced wellness analysis technology with an innovative FacialDx pilot program.

Sports organizations are always seeking better ways to monitor athlete recovery and wellness. Our pilot program lets teams explore facial analysis as an additional observational tool.” — Doug Benoit, CEO, FacialDx

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FacialDx has announced the availability of a customized pilot program for professional, collegiate, and youth sports organizations interested in evaluating its facial analysis technology for athlete recovery monitoring, wellness insights, and health observation support.The pilot initiative is designed for team executives, sports performance directors, athletic trainers, and medical staff seeking additional tools that may complement existing athlete performance and recovery protocols.The FacialDx platform analyzes facial patterns that may correlate with indicators related to fatigue, stress, recovery trends, and potential neurological signals. These insights may provide trainers and sports performance staff with an additional observational data layer to help guide athlete monitoring and wellness discussions.Supporting Athlete Wellness and Recovery TrackingSports organizations are increasingly integrating sports science, recovery analytics, and wellness monitoring tools into their athlete management programs. FacialDx was developed to help organizations explore new ways to observe trends related to athlete condition and recovery cycles.Within a sports environment, the FacialDx platform may assist teams in observing patterns that relate to:Athlete recovery and wellness trends following training or competitionFatigue and stress indicators during demanding training schedulesSports rehabilitation and recovery monitoringSideline observational indicators that may suggest further evaluation for concussions or traumatic brain injury (TBI)General wellness tracking for athletes during seasons or training cyclesThe platform is designed to be fast and non-invasive, allowing athletes to complete a facial scan while trainers and wellness staff review structured insights through reporting dashboards.FacialDx is intended to serve as a supportive observational tool, not a diagnostic system. Any indicators identified through the platform are designed to support existing medical evaluation and concussion protocol processes, rather than replace them.Technology Exploration for Professional and Youth SportsThe pilot program is open to a wide range of organizations involved in sports training and athlete development, including:Professional sports organizationsCollegiate athletic departmentsYouth sports academies and leaguesSports rehabilitation and recovery centersHigh-performance training facilitiesFor organizations managing athletes across intense training schedules and competitive environments, structured wellness observation tools may help trainers and staff better monitor recovery patterns and potential health concerns.More information about the sports performance and recovery monitoring platform can be found here:Enterprise Pilot Program for Sports OrganizationsThe FacialDx sports pilot program allows organizations to evaluate the technology in real-world training environments before making longer-term decisions about adoption.Each pilot program can be tailored based on the needs of the participating organization, including:Pilot duration and evaluation periodNumber of participating athletesTrainer and staff dashboard accessRecovery and wellness reporting structuresIntegration with existing performance monitoring workflowsThe goal of the program is to help sports organizations determine how facial analysis technology may complement their existing sports science, athlete recovery, and wellness management strategies.Request an Enterprise Demonstration : FacialDx is currently inviting sports executives, team management, and performance staff interested in evaluating the technology to request an enterprise demonstration and discuss potential pilot participation.Organizations interested in learning more about the sports performance and athlete recovery pilot program are encouraged to contact the FacialDx team to schedule a demonstration and consultation.To learn more or request an enterprise demo, visit:

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